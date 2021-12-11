Sports writing legend Dave Campbell, known for founding annual magazine, dies at 96

Dave Campbell, known from the annual Texas football magazine, died on Friday night. According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, he had pneumonia.

He was 96.

Campbell founded the Texas Football magazine in 1960, bringing valuable high school and college football information for more than 60 years. He sold it in 1985, but it’s still called Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine or known by its abbreviation DCTF.

Campbell, born in 1925, was a Waco native and studied at Baylor before he worked at the Tribune-Herald. He later became the sports editor at the paper for 40 years.

The DCTF comes out every summer and previews high school and college football teams from Texas.

Experts and writers feature every high school football district in the state and predict playoff standings and offensive and defensive MVPs.

DCTF releases preseason and weekly rankings and predicts all-state teams in each classification.