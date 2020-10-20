Sports world remembers legendary Minnesota sports journalist Sid Hartman after his death

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the sports world following the death of legendary sportswriter Sid Hartman.

Hartman, who first started writing for the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 1944 and wrote over 21,000 stories in his time there, died on Sunday. He was 100.

Hartman even wrote 119 columns this year alone, one of which was published on Sunday just hours before his death. He is also credited with purchasing the Detroit Gems of the National Basketball League in 1947, which eventually became the Minneapolis Lakers. He served as their first general manager while still writing for the Star Tribune, and led them to an NBL title and five NBA championships before he left the team in 1957, according to USA Today.

Tributes pour in for Hartman

Naturally, it didn’t take long for Tributes to start pouring in — especially from teams, coaches and athletes throughout the Twin Cities area.





Statement from Mark and Zygi Wilf and the #Vikings on the passing of legendary sports figure Sid Hartman pic.twitter.com/Fh82LKUcEQ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 18, 2020

The #mnwild joins the Minnesota sports community in mourning the loss of the great Sid Hartman. No one worked harder and loved his job the way Sid did. He was a legend that will be greatly missed.



Rest In Peace, Sid. — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 18, 2020

A statement from Athletic Director Mark Coyle. pic.twitter.com/yhiMG6J9CB — Minnesota Gophers (@GopherSports) October 18, 2020

"Thank you for inspiring me; for pushing me and my team to a level where no matter what sport or gender, if you win and do it the right way, you can capture the attention of an entire state."



-- @Lindsay_13 on the passing of Sid Hartman pic.twitter.com/jiKWjrPjgW — Minnesota Women's Basketball (@GopherWBB) October 19, 2020

Thank u for letting me be apart of ur journey GENIUS(what he called me)!!LOVED his VIKINGS!!#ripsid#skol❤❤ pic.twitter.com/ZdtjOtqt92 — Randy Moss (@RandyMoss) October 18, 2020

The only man who could consistently chase me down. Rest In Peace, Sid. pic.twitter.com/PjNy6KXqJO — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) October 19, 2020

RIP to my “Close, Personal, Friend”!! Love ya Sid!! https://t.co/eGekWDQ1Sr — P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) October 18, 2020

A tribute to longtime sports journalist Sid Hartman is seen displayed on a video board outside U.S. Bank Stadium after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. News of Hartman's passing broke during the course of today's game. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) More

