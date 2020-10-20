Sports world remembers legendary Minnesota sports journalist Sid Hartman after his death

Ryan Young
Writer

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the sports world following the death of legendary sportswriter Sid Hartman. 

Hartman, who first started writing for the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 1944 and wrote over 21,000 stories in his time there, died on Sunday. He was 100. 

Hartman even wrote 119 columns this year alone, one of which was published on Sunday just hours before his death. He is also credited with purchasing the Detroit Gems of the National Basketball League in 1947, which eventually became the Minneapolis Lakers. He served as their first general manager while still writing for the Star Tribune, and led them to an NBL title and five NBA championships before he left the team in 1957, according to USA Today.

Tributes pour in for Hartman

Naturally, it didn’t take long for Tributes to start pouring in —  especially from teams, coaches and athletes throughout the Twin Cities area.


A tribute to longtime sports journalist Sid Hartman is seen displayed on a video board outside U.S. Bank Stadium after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings on October 18, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. News of Hartman's passing broke during the course of today's game. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: