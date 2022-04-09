Sports world reacts to tragic death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins

The sports world is grieving from the devastating news of the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was hit by a dump truck in South Florida.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community."

Haskins, a standout with Ohio State, signed with the Steelers in 2021. He was drafted by Washington in 2019 with the 15th overall pick.

Current and former teammates of Haskins at Ohio State, Washington and Pittsburgh, along with notables athletes from around the sports world took to social media Saturday to share their thoughts to the sudden news.

Dwayne meant so much to so many people. His smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around. We are all in shock about losing him. We are going to miss the heck out of him as well. We lost you way too early. Luckily I got a chance to get to know you. RIP DH — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 9, 2022

Since we was kids, you was always a real one. Rest up brother, til we meet again 🕊 @dh_simba7 pic.twitter.com/ENfXL2zBor — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 9, 2022

Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/lM9Z8LzMhe — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) April 9, 2022

The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) April 9, 2022

Struggling to find the words to express how crushing this news is today. Dwayne had such a positive energetic outlook on life and always treated people with genuine kindness. So Talented and with so much positive ahead in his life. Thoughts and Prayers to the Haskins Family. pic.twitter.com/BsfEYtBOLu — Kevin O'Connell (@KevOC7) April 9, 2022

Tough to find the words… you will be missed pic.twitter.com/x9bNzmRvCv — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) April 9, 2022

Tell YOUR loved ONEs…. tHAT YOU LOVE THEM!!! ❤️



Life is so short!! Rip Dwayne Haskins!

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 9, 2022

Prayers up for Dwayne Haskins and his family 🙏🏾 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 9, 2022

Hurt, lost for words RIH 7 — CJ Stroud (@CJ7STROUD) April 9, 2022

I love you 7 💔 #Godspeed — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) April 9, 2022

Heartbreaking. RIP Dwayne Haskins! Sending blessings and prayers to his family! Life is precious. We’re always reminded. Incredibly sad to see young kings and queens, with their entire life ahead of them, gone too soon. Love your people and find your happiness daily! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 9, 2022

Prayers Up for your Family, great Man! https://t.co/8OzdlSaEwJ — STANLEY MORGAN JR (@Thekidstan) April 9, 2022

Shocked and saddened by the devastating news about Dwayne. He was a legend on the field and truly a tremendous human being. Prayers to the Haskins’ family. pic.twitter.com/A3osynNcWM — Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) April 9, 2022

Praying for your loved ones. Make sure you tell your loved ones how much you love them. Gone too soon. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#RIPDwayneHaskins pic.twitter.com/Tqh0klTlIl — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 9, 2022

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dwayne Haskins: Sports world reacts to the Steelers QB's tragic death