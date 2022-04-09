Sports world reacts to tragic death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins

USA TODAY Sports
·3 min read
In this article:
  Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
  Dwayne Haskins Jr.
    Dwayne Haskins Jr.
The sports world is grieving from the devastating news of the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after he was hit by a dump truck in South Florida.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community."

Haskins, a standout with Ohio State, signed with the Steelers in 2021. He was drafted by Washington in 2019 with the 15th overall pick.

Current and former teammates of Haskins at Ohio State, Washington and Pittsburgh, along with notables athletes from around the sports world took to social media Saturday to share their thoughts to the sudden news.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dwayne Haskins: Sports world reacts to the Steelers QB's tragic death

