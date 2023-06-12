Sports world reacts to viral tackle on golfer Adam Hadwin during RBC Canadian Open celebrations

One of the greatest moments in Canadian sports history will forever have a hilarious clip to accompany it.

Nick Taylor may have become the first Canuck to win the Canadian Open in almost 70 years, but a clash between countryman Adam Hadwin and a security guard stole the show on Sunday. (Canadian Press)
Nick Taylor’s breathtaking 72-foot putt to end Canada’s drought at the RBC Canadian Open sent fans into a frenzy on Sunday, including fellow tour member and Canuck Adam Hadwin.

The only issue, however, was that one overzealous security guard seemingly didn’t get the memo, deciding to do his job a little too well following Taylor’s Eagle shot and clincher.

Hadwin, who shot a 68 in the final round and finished tied for 12th with a -11 for the tournament, couldn’t contain his elation, rushing onto the green with champagne in hand to congratulate his close friend and fellow countryman.

Before he could get there, however, a security guard sure to go down in history, was there to lay the 35-year-old out with an all-time tackle from the golf course — not that there are likely many others to compete with.

Hadwin was thankfully no worse for the wear, but the hilarious moment certainly punctuated a putt that’ll go down in Canadian golf history, prompting quite the reaction from across social media.

Even Hadwin and his wife got into the fun on social media, sharing that he was unharmed, and that he had even apologized to the security guard himself, in classic Canadian fashion.

As for Nick Taylor, Canadian Golf’s newest hero and Hadwin’s fellow Abbotsford, B.C. resident, it sounded like the viral moment didn’t elude him either as he celebrated his Open victory.

"Corner of my eye I saw he got a nice tackle there," Taylor said. "I hope he's all right. He was upright when I saw him later. So I hope he doesn't wake up tomorrow morning with any broken ribs or anything."

"I feel like we all support each other so much, for them to stick around," he added of the Canadian contingent cheering him on from the sideline. "I think all of us said it this week, if we individually weren't the people to win, we really want another Canadian to do it and break this long drought. So to have them there, it's amazing.”

