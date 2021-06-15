Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 12, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announced registration projections for the month continue to grow, along with continuing to enjoy strong Discord growth, and we are well on track to shatter our monthly total unique twitch viewer record once again here in the month of June!



GGToor is going full steam ahead towards our goals; so far this month we have held tournaments for these great games: Apex legends, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Minion Masters and Clash Royale. We plan to crown winners for six more events by month's end! Thanks to our great team for their extraordinary commitment to excellence.

Management wants to remind everyone that Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is in the process of changing its name to GGToor, Inc. Along with the name change, the Company requested FINRA to issue a new trading symbol that would be more reflective of our new name. FINRA is currently reviewing our request and the Company expects to clear FINRA’s review in the extremely near future.

As eSports events become ever more popular, gamers are more demanding about with whom they want to be affiliated, and GGToor is proving to be a great choice. The more people play games, the more potential fans of eSports there are, and as games grow more advanced, they become more exciting for spectators, too! Looking into the future, we can see then number of people involved with eSports tournaments will continue to grow, both in participants as well as viewership. Each year brings them closer to the level of popularity and acceptance enjoyed by physical sports; soon it will be at the same level as classic sports in participation and popularity.

This week marked an exciting first for GGToor - working with multiple sponsors for a single event! The Minion Masters Cup #1 brought GGToor together with Community Gaming, TEAM MANA FRENZY, and Sneak Energy to present a FREE to enter tournament with a $1,000 prize pool, along with an extra raffle for a gift card! As they watched the top talent battle it out for the prizes, the Twitch viewers were able to enjoy being able to see both player's hands at the same time during the live stream thanks to TEAM MANA FRENZY's Dual-Deck Technology!

Story continues

The Clash Royale event this weekend was remarkably interesting and a lot of fun! The grand finals match was extremely competitive, with Lucas GSM vs ASAD; both players adapted their decks every game, to help counter what they saw in the previous game, as they battled it out.

Upgrading the Grand Finals to a Best-of-5 series and increasing the bans to 3 cards ban made a tangible difference in how the games felt. When Lucas ran his Lavaloon deck against Asad graveyard and meta deck, it proved the perfect counter and let him take that game easily. Mortar and some other cards like canon and megaknight made an appearance during the Bo5 series, and the players alternated matches one by one; when the dust settled, Lucas found himself on top, managing to hang on and take the top prize with a 3-2 score.

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you: choose between Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, or Diamond Plan https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to be an organizer, bring your team or friends to GGToor.com; we can help you grow and support you, so you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun -- you can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php if you have any questions about our events visit Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q,https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor, https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com/

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://sportsvenues.net/

https://GGToor.com/home.php



