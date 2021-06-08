Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announced it has completely redesigned its GGToor.com website to accommodate advertisers and sponsors. Placement of advertising is not only important to the company who purchases advertising space but it is critical we not interfere with our guests’ interactive experience when they logon to our site. We believe the redesign will meet the needs of both.



In addition, our revamped website was specifically designed to enhance the user experience and user interface while making it more intuitive and easier to navigate. We are overwhelmed with the positive feedback from players and streamers. The Company is committed to be as transparent as possible to the public and investors and share how we are building this company brick by brick into a sustainable business model that will remain dominant decades into the future.

To the broader market, it was a clear signal that life under the coronavirus might be accelerating the industry’s expansion. Verizon observed a 75% increase in video game internet traffic during peak hours and, in the second quarter, when live traditional sports were in lockdown, Twitch reported a 56% viewership rise year-over-year and 73% market share streaming platform for gamers. As the year moves along and the Covid-19 infections are subsiding we are focusing more than ever on keeping up with the growth of GGoor.com.

The Company experienced a dynamic month of growth in May for GGToor, and that momentum continues in the month of June!

We have over 600 player registrations for the tournaments being held this weekend, and our Discord continues to grow at a rapid pace; in the first week of June, we have already passed 6,000-member milestone, well ahead of projections as we continue towards our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year. We are beginning to grow revenue, partnering with various organizations to secure sponsorships towards some of the events on our June Calendar.

In addition to all the great games we already offer events for, we are working to add new games to our lineup to the Calendar in June such as Apex legends, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Minion Masters, Clash Royale, Pokemon, M:TG Arena, PubG. Rocket League(3v3) and Clash of Clans; you can get all information on our upcoming events here https://GGToor.com/tournaments.php Rocket League and Clash of Clans: we are already planning July, currently looking at adding Legends of Runeterra and Brawl Stars to the lineup as well!

The Company has secured sponsorships for June. The Company feels blessed and excited about Suzanne Kirby, our new sponsorship sales professional who just came on board to help us. Her only focus will be securing sponsorships and advertising, which should really help jump-start our goals of moving towards much more noteworthy total revenue numbers in the weeks/months ahead!

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you: choose between Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, or Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to be an organizer, bring your team or friends to GGToor.com. We can help you grow and support you so you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun; you can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php if you have any questions about our events visit Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q , https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor , https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization like to be part of this growth and would like to work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com/

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

