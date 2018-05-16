Sports Twitter Had a Field Day With the 'Laurel Or Yanny' Debate

If you've been on the Internet at all over the last few days, you've surely come across the latest viral sensation that's divided the nation: this tweet, featuring a robotic voice that says some word.

What word is it?

We have no idea, and the Detroit Tigers have no idea.

Naturally, people on Twitter have thoughts about this new debate, so we scoured the depths of Sports Twitter to bring you the highlights. Enjoy.

Carolina Panthers

But for real...



Yanny or Laurel? pic.twitter.com/3ekJ9JxAOH



— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 16, 2018

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Yanny vs. Laurel debate has been settled. Or not. ??????? pic.twitter.com/nnW2VPlKaU — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 16, 2018

Maryland Women's Lacrosse

#Yanny or #Laurel?



You know Caroline Steele and Megan Taylor had to weigh in... pic.twitter.com/O8jrANbUf7



— Maryland Women's Lax (@MarylandWLax) May 16, 2018

WWE (ft. The Rock)

Baseball Hall of Fame

NFL Films

Toronto Blue Jays

Kansas City Chiefs

NBC Sports Cubs

MLB The Show

Never in MLB history has there ever been a player whose name was either #Laurel or #Yanny. (We checked!) — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 16, 2018

Ottawa Redblacks

?

Ryan Switzer

My wife heard yanny. I hear laurel. How is it possible that people can hear one word or the other? What’s the science behind that? https://t.co/hUOE7sla7L — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) May 15, 2018

NBC Sports Bulls

James Duthie

Really been impressed by Lightning forward Laurel Gourde. — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) May 16, 2018

Colorado Rockies

yanny — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 16, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers

Not hearing Yanny or Laurel... ????????????????? pic.twitter.com/IP8ys7wdPv — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 16, 2018

NBC Sports Celtics

“Yanny” or “Laurel”

What does LeBron hear? ???????? pic.twitter.com/4qvZNqpHqZ

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 16, 2018

USA Water Polo

What happens to you when you think it's Yanny...#Laurel pic.twitter.com/lH7seUo4Ao — USA Water Polo (@USAWP) May 16, 2018

Jemele Hill

Was the crowd chanting Yanny or Laurel at JR Smith? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 16, 2018

Ben Verlander

If you hear anything other than “Laurel” then I’m convinced you are a liar. There. I said it. — Ben Verlander (@Verly32) May 16, 2018

Cut4

When you're not sure if it's Laurel or Yanny pic.twitter.com/PuxZzzxfHU — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 15, 2018

Sports Illustrated

Sir Charles might have just settled the "Laurel vs. Yanny" debate for good ???? ????pic.twitter.com/L2MKHRm8Py — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 17, 2018

Clearly it's up for debate, so you decide whether it's Laurel or Yanny, or just a complete waste of time.