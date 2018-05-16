Sports Twitter Had a Field Day With the 'Laurel Or Yanny' Debate
If you've been on the Internet at all over the last few days, you've surely come across the latest viral sensation that's divided the nation: this tweet, featuring a robotic voice that says some word.
What word is it?
We have no idea, and the Detroit Tigers have no idea.
Naturally, people on Twitter have thoughts about this new debate, so we scoured the depths of Sports Twitter to bring you the highlights. Enjoy.
But for real...
Yanny or Laurel? pic.twitter.com/3ekJ9JxAOH
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 16, 2018
The Yanny vs. Laurel debate has been settled. Or not. ??????? pic.twitter.com/nnW2VPlKaU
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 16, 2018
Maryland Women's Lacrosse
#Yanny or #Laurel?
You know Caroline Steele and Megan Taylor had to weigh in... pic.twitter.com/O8jrANbUf7
— Maryland Women's Lax (@MarylandWLax) May 16, 2018
WWE (ft. The Rock)
#Yanny vs. #Laurel: What does @TheRock think? pic.twitter.com/Lo88YFNqOu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 16, 2018
Baseball Hall of Fame
When someone says they hear #Laurel#TeamYanny pic.twitter.com/IOwRxZGjFj
— Baseball Hall ? (@baseballhall) May 16, 2018
NFL Films
We're officially questioning where we're working... ????????#Yanny #Laurel pic.twitter.com/4roG1iRXTN
— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 16, 2018
Let’s settle this #BlueJays fans, what do you hear?!? #Laurel #Yanny pic.twitter.com/Yykc2AZ48c
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 16, 2018
Some hear #laurel. Some hear #yanni. We hear...????#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9KRSziXd8J
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 16, 2018
NBC Sports Cubs
How we feel about this #Yanny or #Laurel debate rn: pic.twitter.com/XecS3Iqe1i
— Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) May 16, 2018
MLB The Show
Never in MLB history has there ever been a player whose name was either #Laurel or #Yanny. (We checked!)
— MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 16, 2018
Ottawa Redblacks
Ok, #RNation.
Let's end this debate NOW.
What do you hear ????#Yanny #Laurel pic.twitter.com/LXwxdsALz5
— Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) May 16, 2018
?
My wife heard yanny. I hear laurel. How is it possible that people can hear one word or the other? What’s the science behind that? https://t.co/hUOE7sla7L
— Ryan Switzer (@Switz) May 15, 2018
NBC Sports Bulls
#Laurel or #Yanny? We hear Lauri. Because we always hear Lauri. pic.twitter.com/OjRQVkjGq2
— Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) May 16, 2018
James Duthie
Really been impressed by Lightning forward Laurel Gourde.
— James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) May 16, 2018
Colorado Rockies
yanny
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 16, 2018
Philadelphia 76ers
Not hearing Yanny or Laurel... ????????????????? pic.twitter.com/IP8ys7wdPv
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 16, 2018
NBC Sports Celtics
“Yanny” or “Laurel”
What does LeBron hear? ???????? pic.twitter.com/4qvZNqpHqZ
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 16, 2018
USA Water Polo
What happens to you when you think it's Yanny...#Laurel pic.twitter.com/lH7seUo4Ao
— USA Water Polo (@USAWP) May 16, 2018
Jemele Hill
Was the crowd chanting Yanny or Laurel at JR Smith?
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 16, 2018
Ben Verlander
If you hear anything other than “Laurel” then I’m convinced you are a liar. There. I said it.
— Ben Verlander (@Verly32) May 16, 2018
Cut4
When you're not sure if it's Laurel or Yanny pic.twitter.com/PuxZzzxfHU
— Cut4 (@Cut4) May 15, 2018
Sports Illustrated
Sir Charles might have just settled the "Laurel vs. Yanny" debate for good ???? ????pic.twitter.com/L2MKHRm8Py
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 17, 2018
Clearly it's up for debate, so you decide whether it's Laurel or Yanny, or just a complete waste of time.