Sports on TV today: What to watch on ESPN, Fox Sports & other channels for Saturday, March 28

Sporting News

The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped the world clean of live sporting events, leaving a massive hole in the lives of sports fans. But networks like ESPN and Fox Sports have found a way to at least momentarily fill that hole by providing replays of classic games.

It's been a success so far. Over one million people watched throwback college basketball games on CBS on Sunday afternoon, according to Show Buzz Daily.

Many networks are following suit. Sporting News has compiled all the classic games being shown on Saturday to help fans get their sports fix.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

MORE: A sports fan's guide to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube & more

ESPN schedule for Saturday

ESPN will be showing four classic baseball games as part of "Strikeout Saturday." All four games featured 20-strikeout performances by all-time great pitchers: Roger Clemens (1986), Nolan Ryan (1998), Randy Johnson (2001) and Max Scherzer (2016). Additionally, ESPN will also show college basketball and football games from this past season on networks like ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

Time

Sport

Game

Channel

4 a.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

No. 13 Kentucky vs No. 17 Auburn

ESPNU

5 a.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

Texas vs Oklahoma

Longhorns Network

6 a.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

No. 9 Maryland vs Michigan State

ESPNU

6 a.m.

NCAA Football

Wake Forest vs No. 3 Clemson

ACC Network

7 a.m.

NCAA Women's Basketball

No. 16 Texas A&M vs No. 25 Tennessee

SEC Network

8 a.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

No. 3 Kansas vs No. 1 Baylor

ESPNU

9 a.m.

NCAA Football

Louisville vs NC State

ACC Network

9:30 a.m.

NCAA Baseball

No. 18 Texas A&M vs Alabama

SEC Network

10 a.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

Colorado State vs Utah State

ESPNU

Noon

MLB

1986 Mariners vs Red Sox

ESPN

Noon

NCAA Women's Basketball

No. 22 Florida State vs No. 10 NC State (ACC Championship)

ESPNU

Noon

NCAA Football

NC State vs Georgia Tech

ACC Network

Noon

NCAA Football

Texas vs Oklahoma

Longhorns Network

2 p.m.

MLB

1998 Astros vs Cubs

ESPN

2 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

Texas A&M vs Tennessee

SEC Network

2 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

No. 9 Maryland vs Michigan State

ESPNU

3 p.m.

NCAA Football

Syracuse vs Louisville

ACC Network

4 p.m.

MLB

2001 Reds vs Diamondbacks

ESPN

4 p.m.

NCAA Women's Basketball

No. 3 Oregon vs No. 4 UConn

ESPNU

4 p.m.

NCAA Football

Mississippi State vs Texas A&M

SEC Network

6 p.m.

MLB

2016 Tigers vs Nationals

ESPN

6 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

No. 14 Oregon vs No. 24 Arizona

ESPNU

6 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2011 Kentucky at Indiana

Big Ten Network

6 p.m.

NCAA Football

Duke vs Wake Forest

ACC Network

7 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

Texas vs Oklahoma

Longhorns Network

7 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

Texas A&M vs No. 17 Auburn

SEC Network

8 p.m.

NCAA Women's Basketball

No. 9 Mississippi State vs No. 1 South Carolina

ESPNU

9 p.m.

NCAA Football

No. 24 Virginia Tech vs Virginia

ACC Network

9 p.m.

NCAA Football

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: No. 25 Oklahoma State vs Texas A&M

SEC Network

10 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

No. 18 Iowa vs No. 24 Michigan State

ESPNU

Fox Sports schedule for Saturday

Fox Sports will have several throwback college hoops games on rotation throughout the day on the Big Ten Network, most notably Michigan State's "upset" over Duke and Zion Williamson to advance to last year's Final Four. But its biggest draw might be replays of past Westminster Dog Shows, from 2014 up to 2019 (here's a look at this year's winners) over on FS1.

Time

Sport

Game

Channel

5:30 a.m.

NASCAR

eNASCAr iRacing Pro Invitational Series

FS1

6 a.m.

NCAA Football

2016 Oklahoma at Texas Tech

FS2

6 a.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2014 Nebraska at Michigan State

Big Ten Network

7 a.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2014 Wisconsin at Nebraska

Big Ten Network

7:30 a.m.

Dog Shows

Best of 2014 Westminster Dog Show

FS1

8 a.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2015 Michigan at Northwestern

Big Ten Network

8:30 a.m.

Dog Shows

Best of 2015 Westminster Dog Show

FS1

9 a.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2017 Michigan at Northwestern

Big Ten Network

9:30 a.m.

Dog Shows

Best of 2016 Westminster Dog Show

FS1

10 a.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2008 Minnesota vs Indiana (Big Ten Tournament)

Big Ten Network

10:30 a.m.

Dog Shows

Crowned: Inside the 2017 Westminster Dog Show

FS1

11 a.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2009 Minnesota at Wisconsin

Big Ten Network

11:30 a.m.

Dog Shows

Crowned: Inside the 2018 Westminster Dog Show

FS1

Noon

NCAA Men's Basketball

1994 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Purdue vs Kansas

Big Ten Network

12:30 p.m.

Dog Shows

Crowned: Inside the 2019 Westminster Dog Show

FS1

1 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2019 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Michigan State vs Duke

Big Ten Network

2 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

1989 Illinois at Indiana

Big Ten Network

2:30 p.m.

NCAA Baseball

Ohio State at Indiana

Big Ten Network

3 p.m.

MLB

2016 World Series Game 7: Cubs at Indians

Fox

4 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

1994 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Purdue vs Kansas

Big Ten Network

5 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2019 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Michigan State vs Duke

Big Ten Network

6 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

No. 14 Oregon vs No. 24 Arizona

ESPNU

6 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2011 Kentucky at Indiana

Big Ten Network

7 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2011 Ohio State at Indiana

Big Ten Network

7 p.m.

NASCAR

2001 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500

FS1

8 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

1994 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Purdue vs Kansas

Big Ten Network

9 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2019 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Michigan State vs Duke

Big Ten Network

10 p.m.

Women's Soccer

2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Quarterfinal: France vs United States

FS1

10 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2013 Michigan at Wisconsin

Big Ten Network

10:30 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2018 Big East Tournament Final: Providence vs Villanova

FS2

11 p.m.

NCAA Men's Basketball

2013 Michigan at Wisconsin

Big Ten Network

CBS Sports schedule for Saturday

CBS Sports Network will have a whole slew of Elite Eight throwbacks on Saturday, the day in which Elite Eight games were set to be played before the NCAA Tournament was canceled. It's a really strong rotation, though. Kentucky fans might not want to avoid CBS around mid-day with one of the most heartbreaking losses ever suffered in NCAA Tournament history airing at noon, and the original most heartbreaking loss in NCAA Tournament history following a couple hours later. Of course, Wildcats fans will want to tune in at 4 p.m. for the revenge game against Duke in 1998, and wins over Michigan in 2014 and Notre Dame in 2015 that took them to back-to-back Final Fours.

Time

Year and Round

Matchup

8 a.m.

2004 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

Oklahoma State vs St. Joe's

10 a.m.

2005 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

Illinois vs Arizona

Noon

2017 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

North Carolina vs Kentucky

2 p.m.

1992 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

Duke vs Kentucky

4 p.m.

1998 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

Kentucky vs Duke

6 p.m.

2014 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

Kentucky vs Michigan

8 p.m.

2015 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

Kentucky vs Notre Dame

10 p.m.

1992 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

Duke vs Kentucky

MLB Network schedule for Saturday

Yankees fans should wake up early to catch current manager Aaron Boone hit his famous walk-off homer against the rival Red Sox to send New York to the 2003 World Series (sorry for the spoilers) at 5:30 a.m. on MLB Network. The channel will also be showing games from the 1986 between the Mets and the Astros, including the incredible pitchers' duel between Nolan Ryan (9 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 earned run) and Dwight Gooden (10 innings pitched, 9 hits, 1 earned run) in Game 5 and the 16-inning thriller in Game 6.

Time

Game

Matchup

5:30 a.m.

2003 ALCS Game 7

Red Sox at Yankees

2:30 p.m.

1986 NLCS Game 5

Astros at Mets

8 p.m.

1986 NLCS Game 6

Mets at Astros

NBA TV schedule for Saturday

NBA TV will be playing the entire 2013 NBA Finals series between the Heat and the Spurs, including Ray Allen's clutch shot in Game 6 to preserve the series and help LeBron James win his second NBA title, which airs at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Following the conclusion of that series, NBA TV will air a replay of Michael Jordan's career-high 69 points scored in an overtime win against the Cavaliers. And to end the night will be the 2014 NBA Finals in which the Spurs got revenge and handily beat the Heat 4-1.

Time

Date/Game

Matchup

6 a.m.

2013 NBA Finals Game 1

Spurs at Heat

8 a.m.

2013 NBA Finals Game 2

Spurs at Heat

10 a.m.

2013 NBA Finals Game 3

Heat at Spurs

Noon

2013 NBA Finals Game 4

Heat at Spurs

2 p.m.

2013 NBA Finals Game 5

Heat at Spurs

4 p.m.

2013 NBA Finals Game 6

Spurs at Heat

6 p.m.

2013 NBA Finals Game 7

Spurs at Heat

8 p.m.

March 28, 1990

Bulls at Cavaliers

10 p.m.

2014 NBA Finals Game 1

Heat at Spurs

Midnight

2014 NBA Finals Game 2

Heat at Spurs

2 a.m.

2014 NBA Finals Game 3

Spurs at Heat

4 a.m.

2014 NBA Finals Game 5

Heat at Spurs

NBC Sports schedule for Saturday

Capitals and Penguins fans who are looking for a way to relive the rivalry will want to tune into NBC Sports Saturday evening, with three throwback matchups between the two teams set to be shown starting at 8 p.m.

Time

Date/Game

Matchup

8 p.m.

May 4, 2009

Penguins at Capitals

10 p.m.

May 10, 2016

Capitals at Penguins

12:30 a.m.

2018 Second Round Game 6

Capitals at Penguins

6 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball No. 14 Oregon vs No. 24 Arizona ESPNU 6 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball 2011 Kentucky at Indiana Big Ten Network

NHL Network schedule for Saturday

NHL Network will be airing the entirety of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Bruins, starting at 8 a.m. and lasting all the way until 9 p.m., and will follow with the 2020 All-star Skills Competition and the 2020 All-Star Game.

Time

Game

Matchup

8 a.m.

2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Blues at Bruins

10 a.m.

2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Blues at Bruins

Noon

2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 3

Bruins at Blues

1:30 p.m.

2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 4

Bruins at Blues

3:30 p.m.

2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Blues at Bruins

5:30 p.m.

2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 6

Bruins at Blues

7 p.m.

2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 7

Blues at Bruins

9 p.m.

2020 All-Star Skills Competition

11 p.m.

2020 All-Star Game

What to Read Next

Back