Sports on TV today: What to watch on ESPN, Fox Sports & other channels for Saturday, March 28
The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped the world clean of live sporting events, leaving a massive hole in the lives of sports fans. But networks like ESPN and Fox Sports have found a way to at least momentarily fill that hole by providing replays of classic games.
It's been a success so far. Over one million people watched throwback college basketball games on CBS on Sunday afternoon, according to Show Buzz Daily.
Many networks are following suit. Sporting News has compiled all the classic games being shown on Saturday to help fans get their sports fix.
ESPN schedule for Saturday
ESPN will be showing four classic baseball games as part of "Strikeout Saturday." All four games featured 20-strikeout performances by all-time great pitchers: Roger Clemens (1986), Nolan Ryan (1998), Randy Johnson (2001) and Max Scherzer (2016). Additionally, ESPN will also show college basketball and football games from this past season on networks like ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.
Time
Sport
Game
Channel
4 a.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
No. 13 Kentucky vs No. 17 Auburn
ESPNU
5 a.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
Texas vs Oklahoma
Longhorns Network
6 a.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
No. 9 Maryland vs Michigan State
ESPNU
6 a.m.
NCAA Football
Wake Forest vs No. 3 Clemson
ACC Network
7 a.m.
NCAA Women's Basketball
No. 16 Texas A&M vs No. 25 Tennessee
SEC Network
8 a.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
No. 3 Kansas vs No. 1 Baylor
ESPNU
9 a.m.
NCAA Football
Louisville vs NC State
ACC Network
9:30 a.m.
NCAA Baseball
No. 18 Texas A&M vs Alabama
SEC Network
10 a.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
Colorado State vs Utah State
ESPNU
Noon
MLB
1986 Mariners vs Red Sox
ESPN
Noon
NCAA Women's Basketball
No. 22 Florida State vs No. 10 NC State (ACC Championship)
ESPNU
Noon
NCAA Football
NC State vs Georgia Tech
ACC Network
Noon
NCAA Football
Texas vs Oklahoma
Longhorns Network
2 p.m.
MLB
1998 Astros vs Cubs
ESPN
2 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
Texas A&M vs Tennessee
SEC Network
2 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
No. 9 Maryland vs Michigan State
ESPNU
3 p.m.
NCAA Football
Syracuse vs Louisville
ACC Network
4 p.m.
MLB
2001 Reds vs Diamondbacks
ESPN
4 p.m.
NCAA Women's Basketball
No. 3 Oregon vs No. 4 UConn
ESPNU
4 p.m.
NCAA Football
Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
SEC Network
6 p.m.
MLB
2016 Tigers vs Nationals
ESPN
6 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
No. 14 Oregon vs No. 24 Arizona
ESPNU
6 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2011 Kentucky at Indiana
Big Ten Network
6 p.m.
NCAA Football
Duke vs Wake Forest
ACC Network
7 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
Texas vs Oklahoma
Longhorns Network
7 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
Texas A&M vs No. 17 Auburn
SEC Network
8 p.m.
NCAA Women's Basketball
No. 9 Mississippi State vs No. 1 South Carolina
ESPNU
9 p.m.
NCAA Football
No. 24 Virginia Tech vs Virginia
ACC Network
9 p.m.
NCAA Football
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: No. 25 Oklahoma State vs Texas A&M
SEC Network
10 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
No. 18 Iowa vs No. 24 Michigan State
ESPNU
Fox Sports schedule for Saturday
Fox Sports will have several throwback college hoops games on rotation throughout the day on the Big Ten Network, most notably Michigan State's "upset" over Duke and Zion Williamson to advance to last year's Final Four. But its biggest draw might be replays of past Westminster Dog Shows, from 2014 up to 2019 (here's a look at this year's winners) over on FS1.
Time
Sport
Game
Channel
5:30 a.m.
NASCAR
eNASCAr iRacing Pro Invitational Series
FS1
6 a.m.
NCAA Football
2016 Oklahoma at Texas Tech
FS2
6 a.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2014 Nebraska at Michigan State
Big Ten Network
7 a.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2014 Wisconsin at Nebraska
Big Ten Network
7:30 a.m.
Dog Shows
Best of 2014 Westminster Dog Show
FS1
8 a.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2015 Michigan at Northwestern
Big Ten Network
8:30 a.m.
Dog Shows
Best of 2015 Westminster Dog Show
FS1
9 a.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2017 Michigan at Northwestern
Big Ten Network
9:30 a.m.
Dog Shows
Best of 2016 Westminster Dog Show
FS1
10 a.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2008 Minnesota vs Indiana (Big Ten Tournament)
Big Ten Network
10:30 a.m.
Dog Shows
Crowned: Inside the 2017 Westminster Dog Show
FS1
11 a.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2009 Minnesota at Wisconsin
Big Ten Network
11:30 a.m.
Dog Shows
Crowned: Inside the 2018 Westminster Dog Show
FS1
Noon
NCAA Men's Basketball
1994 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Purdue vs Kansas
Big Ten Network
12:30 p.m.
Dog Shows
Crowned: Inside the 2019 Westminster Dog Show
FS1
1 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2019 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Michigan State vs Duke
Big Ten Network
2 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
1989 Illinois at Indiana
Big Ten Network
2:30 p.m.
NCAA Baseball
Ohio State at Indiana
Big Ten Network
3 p.m.
MLB
2016 World Series Game 7: Cubs at Indians
Fox
4 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
1994 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Purdue vs Kansas
Big Ten Network
5 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2019 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Michigan State vs Duke
Big Ten Network
6 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
No. 14 Oregon vs No. 24 Arizona
ESPNU
6 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2011 Kentucky at Indiana
Big Ten Network
7 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2011 Ohio State at Indiana
Big Ten Network
7 p.m.
NASCAR
2001 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500
FS1
8 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
1994 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Purdue vs Kansas
Big Ten Network
9 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2019 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight: Michigan State vs Duke
Big Ten Network
10 p.m.
Women's Soccer
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Quarterfinal: France vs United States
FS1
10 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2013 Michigan at Wisconsin
Big Ten Network
10:30 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2018 Big East Tournament Final: Providence vs Villanova
FS2
11 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball
2013 Michigan at Wisconsin
Big Ten Network
CBS Sports schedule for Saturday
CBS Sports Network will have a whole slew of Elite Eight throwbacks on Saturday, the day in which Elite Eight games were set to be played before the NCAA Tournament was canceled. It's a really strong rotation, though. Kentucky fans might not want to avoid CBS around mid-day with one of the most heartbreaking losses ever suffered in NCAA Tournament history airing at noon, and the original most heartbreaking loss in NCAA Tournament history following a couple hours later. Of course, Wildcats fans will want to tune in at 4 p.m. for the revenge game against Duke in 1998, and wins over Michigan in 2014 and Notre Dame in 2015 that took them to back-to-back Final Fours.
Time
Year and Round
Matchup
8 a.m.
2004 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Oklahoma State vs St. Joe's
10 a.m.
2005 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Illinois vs Arizona
Noon
2017 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
North Carolina vs Kentucky
2 p.m.
1992 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Duke vs Kentucky
4 p.m.
1998 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Kentucky vs Duke
6 p.m.
2014 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Kentucky vs Michigan
8 p.m.
2015 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Kentucky vs Notre Dame
10 p.m.
1992 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Duke vs Kentucky
MLB Network schedule for Saturday
Yankees fans should wake up early to catch current manager Aaron Boone hit his famous walk-off homer against the rival Red Sox to send New York to the 2003 World Series (sorry for the spoilers) at 5:30 a.m. on MLB Network. The channel will also be showing games from the 1986 between the Mets and the Astros, including the incredible pitchers' duel between Nolan Ryan (9 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 earned run) and Dwight Gooden (10 innings pitched, 9 hits, 1 earned run) in Game 5 and the 16-inning thriller in Game 6.
Time
Game
Matchup
5:30 a.m.
2003 ALCS Game 7
Red Sox at Yankees
2:30 p.m.
1986 NLCS Game 5
Astros at Mets
8 p.m.
1986 NLCS Game 6
Mets at Astros
NBA TV schedule for Saturday
NBA TV will be playing the entire 2013 NBA Finals series between the Heat and the Spurs, including Ray Allen's clutch shot in Game 6 to preserve the series and help LeBron James win his second NBA title, which airs at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Following the conclusion of that series, NBA TV will air a replay of Michael Jordan's career-high 69 points scored in an overtime win against the Cavaliers. And to end the night will be the 2014 NBA Finals in which the Spurs got revenge and handily beat the Heat 4-1.
Time
Date/Game
Matchup
6 a.m.
2013 NBA Finals Game 1
Spurs at Heat
8 a.m.
2013 NBA Finals Game 2
Spurs at Heat
10 a.m.
2013 NBA Finals Game 3
Heat at Spurs
Noon
2013 NBA Finals Game 4
Heat at Spurs
2 p.m.
2013 NBA Finals Game 5
Heat at Spurs
4 p.m.
2013 NBA Finals Game 6
Spurs at Heat
6 p.m.
2013 NBA Finals Game 7
Spurs at Heat
8 p.m.
March 28, 1990
Bulls at Cavaliers
10 p.m.
2014 NBA Finals Game 1
Heat at Spurs
Midnight
2014 NBA Finals Game 2
Heat at Spurs
2 a.m.
2014 NBA Finals Game 3
Spurs at Heat
4 a.m.
2014 NBA Finals Game 5
Heat at Spurs
NBC Sports schedule for Saturday
Capitals and Penguins fans who are looking for a way to relive the rivalry will want to tune into NBC Sports Saturday evening, with three throwback matchups between the two teams set to be shown starting at 8 p.m.
Time
Date/Game
Matchup
8 p.m.
May 4, 2009
Penguins at Capitals
10 p.m.
May 10, 2016
Capitals at Penguins
12:30 a.m.
2018 Second Round Game 6
Capitals at Penguins
NHL Network schedule for Saturday
NHL Network will be airing the entirety of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Bruins, starting at 8 a.m. and lasting all the way until 9 p.m., and will follow with the 2020 All-star Skills Competition and the 2020 All-Star Game.
Time
Game
Matchup
8 a.m.
2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 1
Blues at Bruins
10 a.m.
2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 2
Blues at Bruins
Noon
2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 3
Bruins at Blues
1:30 p.m.
2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 4
Bruins at Blues
3:30 p.m.
2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Blues at Bruins
5:30 p.m.
2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 6
Bruins at Blues
7 p.m.
2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 7
Blues at Bruins
9 p.m.
2020 All-Star Skills Competition
11 p.m.
2020 All-Star Game