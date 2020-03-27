Sports on TV today: What to watch on ESPN, Fox Sports & other channels for Friday, March 27
The COVID-19 pandemic has wiped the world clean of live sporting events, leaving a massive hole in the lives of sports fans. But networks like ESPN and Fox Sports have found a way to at least momentarily fill that hole by providing replays of classic games.
It's been a success so far. Over one million people watched throwback college basketball games on CBS on Sunday afternoon, according to Show Buzz Daily.
Many networks are following suit. Sporting News has compiled all the classic games being shown on Friday to help fans get their sports fix.
ESPN schedule for Friday
ESPN will continue to show its regularly scheduled programs like Sportscenter and talk shows like the "Dan Le Batard Show" with Stu Gotz and "First Take." On ESPN's other channels, like ACC Network and SEC Network, there will be several replays of college football and basketball games from this past season.
Time (ET)
Game
Sport
Channel
6 a.m.
Florida vs Tennessee
Men's Basketball
SEC Network
6 a.m.
Louisville vs Miami
NCAA Football
ACC Network
8 a.m.
No. 6 Baylor vs No. 1 UCONN
Women's Basketball
ESPNU
8:30 a.m.
TCU vs Texas
Men's Basketball
Longhorns Network
9 a.m.
No. 19 Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech
NCAA Football
ACC Network
10 a.m.
No. 15 Oregon State vs No. 8 UCLA
Women's Basketball
ESPNU
10:30 a.m.
No. 20 West Virginia vs Texas
Men's Basketball
Longhorns Network
Noon
No. 21 Ohio State vs Penn State
Men's Basketball
ESPNU
Noon
No. 5 Clemson vs NC State
NCAA Football
ACC Network
12:30 p.m.
Texas vs No. 22 Texas Tech
Men's Basketball
Longhorns Network
2 p.m.
No. 8 Tennessee vs No. 4 Kentucky (SEC Semifinal)
Men's Basketball
SEC Network
2 p.m.
Oregon vs Seton Hall (Battle 4 Atlantis Quarterfinal)
Men's Basketball
ESPNU
2:30 p.m.
Texas vs Oklahoma
Men's Basketball
Longhorns Network
3 p.m.
North Carolina vs Pittsburgh
NCAA Football
ACC Network
4 p.m.
No. 13 Kentucky vs No. 17 Auburn
Men's Basketball
ESPNU
4 p.m.
South Carolina vs Tennessee
NCAA Football
SEC Network
6 p.m.
No. 9 Maryland vs Michigan State
Men's Basketball
ESPNU
6 p.m.
Wake Forest vs No. 3 Clemson
NCAA Football
ACC Network
7 p.m.
Tennessee vs No. 6 Kentucky
Men's Basketball
SEC Network
8 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs No. 1 Baylor
Men's Basketball
ESPNU
9 p.m.
Syracuse vs Duke
NCAA Football
ACC Network
9 p.m.
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs Tennessee
NCAA Football
SEC Network
10 p.m.
Colorado State vs Utah State
Men's Basketball
ESPNU
CBS Sports schedule for Friday
CBS Sports will be showing replays of four different throwback Sweet 16 matchups, starting with 2006 UCLA vs Gonzaga at 10 a.m. and then three consecutive games from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Time
Date/Game
Matchup
10 a.m.
2006 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
UCLA vs Gonzaga
6 p.m.
2010 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Kansas State vs Xavier
8 p.m.
2013 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Michigan vs Kansas
10 p.m.
2017 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Florida vs Wisconsin
Fox Sports schedule for Friday
Fox Sports will continue showing its regularly scheduled on FS1, with some soccer replays on FS2 during the day. The Big Ten Network will also be showing a rotation of four different NCAA Tournament games throughout the day.
Time
Game
Sport
Channel
6 a.m.
Ohio State at Michigan State
Men's Basketball
Big Ten Network
7 a.m.
United States vs Canada (2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Final)
Women's Soccer
FS2
7 a.m.
Wisconsin at Indiana
Men's Basketball
Big Ten Network
9 a.m.
United States vs Netherlands/United States vs Japan (FIFA Women's World Cup)
Women's Soccer
FS2
11 a.m.
France vs Croatia (2018 FIFA World Cup Final)
Men's Soccer
FS2
Noon
Northwestern vs Vanderbilt (2017 NCAA Tournament)
Men's Basketball
Big Ten Network
1 p.m.
Indiana vs Temple (2013 NCAA Tournament Second Round)
Men's Basketball
Big Ten Network
2 p.m.
Michigan State vs Virginia (2014 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)
Men's Basketball
Big Ten Network
3 p.m.
Michigan vs Louisville (2017 NCAA Tournament Second Round)
Men's Basketball
Big Ten Network
4 p.m.
Northwestern vs Vanderbilt (2017 NCAA Tournament)
Men's Basketball
Big Ten Network
5 p.m.
Indiana vs Temple (2013 NCAA Tournament Second Round)
Men's Basketball
Big Ten Network
6 p.m.
Michigan State vs Virginia (2014 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)
Men's Basketball
Big Ten Network
7 p.m.
Michigan vs Louisville (2017 NCAA Tournament Second Round)
Men's Basketball
Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m.
eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
NASCAR
FS1
8 p.m.
Northwestern vs Vanderbilt (2017 NCAA Tournament)
Men's Basketball
Big Ten Network
9 p.m.
Indiana vs Temple (2013 NCAA Tournament Second Round)
Men's Basketball
Big Ten Network
10 p.m.
Michigan State vs Virginia (2014 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)
Men's Basketball
Big Ten Network
11 p.m.
Michigan vs Louisville (2017 NCAA Tournament Second Round)
Men's Basketball
Big Ten Network
MLB Network schedule for Friday
Yankees fans should wake up early to catch current manager Aaron Boone hit his famous walk-off homer against the rival Red Sox to send New York to the 2003 World Series (sorry for the spoilers) at 5:30 a.m. on MLB Network. The channel will also be showing games from the 1986 between the Mets and the Astros, including the incredible pitchers' duel between Nolan Ryan (9 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 earned run) and Dwight Gooden (10 innings pitched, 9 hits, 1 earned run) in Game 5 and the 16-inning thriller in Game 6.
Time
Date/Game
Matchup
5:30 a.m.
2003 ALCS Game 7
Red Sox at Yankees
2:30 p.m.
1986 NLCS Game 5
Astros at Mets
8 p.m.
1986 NLCS Game 6
Mets at Astros
NBA TV schedule for Friday
Celtics legend Paul Pierce was trending on Twitter earlier this week for less than ideal reasons, but don't forget that LeBron James once called "The Truth" his biggest rival in the NBA. NBA TV will have fans re-living that rivalry with a whole slew of Celtics-Heat matchups from the 2011-2013 seasons, including James' out-of-this-world performance in Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals (4 p.m.) and Pierce's game-winner in 2013 shortly after learning that Rajon Rondo was lost for the season (7 p.m.).
Time
Date/Game
Matchup
6 a.m.
2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1
Celtics at Heat
7 a.m.
2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
Celtics at Heat
8 a.m.
2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Heat at Celtics
9 a.m.
2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Heat at Celtics
10 a.m.
2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Celtics at Heat
11 a.m.
2012 Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
Celtics at Heat
Noon
2012 Eastern Conference Finals Game 2
Celtics at Heat
1 p.m.
2012 Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
Heat at Celtics
2 p.m.
2012 Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
Heat at Celtics
3 p.m.
2012 Eastern Conference Finals Game 5
Celtics at Heat
4 p.m.
2012 Eastern Conference Finals Game 6
Heat at Celtics
5 p.m.
2012 Eastern Conference Finals Game 7
Celtics at Heat
7 p.m.
Jan. 27, 2013
Heat at Celtics
8 p.m.
March 18, 2013
Heat at Celtics
10 p.m.
2012 Eastern Conference Finals Game 2
Celtics at Heat
11 p.m.
2012 Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
Heat at Celtics
NBC Sports schedule for Friday
NBC Sports will show a pair of NHL playoff games in the evening, starting at 8 p.m. with the Panthers and Islanders (2016) and continuing at 10 p.m. with the Stars and Blues (2019).
Time
Date/Game
Matchup
8 p.m.
2016 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Game 6
Panthers at Islanders
10 p.m.
2019 Western Conference Quarterfinal Game 7
Stars at Blues
NFL Network schedule for Friday
NFL Network will show four different regular season games from this past season throughout the day, and will cap off the evening with replays of Super Bowl XLIII (Steelers vs Cardinals) and Super Bowl XLIV (Saints vs Colts).
Time
Date/Game
Matchup
6 a.m.
Oct. 31, 2019
49ers vs Cardinals
9 a.m.
Nov. 3, 2019
Buccaneers vs Seahawks
Noon
Nov. 10, 2019
Chiefs vs Titans
3 p.m.
Nov 11, 2019
Seahawks vs 49ers
6 p.m.
Super Bowl XLIII (2009)
Steelers vs Cardinals
9 p.m.
Super Bowl XLIV (2010)
Saints vs Colts
NHL Network schedule for Friday
NHL Network will have some early showings of the Stanley Cup clinching games from 1993 and 1994, and will show the 2020 All-American Prospects Game in the evening.
Time
Date/Game
Matchup
8 a.m.
1993 Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Kings at Canadiens
10 a.m.
1994 Stanley Cup Final Game 7
Canucks at Rangers
7:30 p.m.
2020 All-American Prospects Game
Team Langenbrunner vs Team Leopold