Sports on TV: Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024
BASEBALL
TIME
TV
MLB: San Francisco at Cincinnati
12:05 p.m.
ROKU
MLB: Miami at Atlanta
1:35 p.m.
BSFL
MLB: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees
1:35 p.m.
MLBN
Little League: SE Regional
2 p.m.
ESPN
MLB: Tampa Bay at Houston
2:10 p.m.
BSUN
Little League: SW Regional
4 p.m.
ESPN
MLB: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN
MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
ESPN ESPN2 ESPND
BASKETBALL
TIME
TV
TBT: Forever Coogs-Carmen’s Crew
2 p.m.
FOX
BIG3: Week 8
3 p.m.
CBS
GOLF
TIME
TV
Korn Ferry: Utah Championship
3 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: Portland Classic
6 p.m.
GOLF
USGA: Senior Women’s Open (T)
8 p.m.
GOLF
HORSE RACING
TIME
TV
NYRA: Saratoga Live
1 p.m.
FS2
OLYMPICS
TIME
TV
NOTE: Peacock live streams all events; T indicates taped.
Tennis: Men’s doubles final (T)
Midnight
USA
Golf: Men’s final round
3 a.m.
GOLF
Basketball 3x3: Women’s Play-In (T)
3:30 a.m.
USA
Beach Volleyball: Round of 16
4 a.m.
CNBC
Tennis: (W) Singles final
4 a.m.
E!
Track and Field: Men’s heats
4 a.m.
USA
Handball: (M) Egypt-Argentina
5 a.m.
CNBC
Volleyball: (W) Italy-Turkey
5:30 a.m.
E!
Events: Athletics; Volleyball
6 a.m.
TELEM
Archery: (M) Individual (T)
6:30 a.m.
CNBC
Beach Volleyball: Round of 16
7 a.m.
E!
Golf: Men’s final round
7 a.m.
GOLF
Volleyball: (W) France-USA
7 a.m.
NBC
Boxing: Men’s, Women’s bouts
7:10 a.m.
CNBC
Archery: Men’s Individual final
7:15 a.m.
USA
Cycling: Women’s Road Race
8 a.m.
CNBC
Events: Tennis
8 a.m.
UNIVRS
Table Tennis: Men’s singles bronze
8 a.m.
E!
Fencing: (M) Team Foil quarters
8:30 a.m.
E!
Gymnastics: Men’s, Women’sApparatus finals
9 a.m.
NBC
Table Tennis: Men’s singles gold
9 a.m.
USA
Boxing: Men’s, Women’s bouts
9:30 a.m.
TELEM
Canoe/Kayak: (M) Kayak SlalomCross heats
9:30 a.m.
USA
Badminton: Singles semifinals
10 a.m.
E!
Track and Field: Men’s, Women’sevents
10 a.m.
NBC
Beach Volleyball: Round of 16
10:15 a.m.
USA
Archery: Mixed Team final
10:40 a.m.
NBC
Canoe/Kayak: (W) Kayak Cross heats
10:45 a.m.
E!
Basketball: (W) Germany-USA
11 a.m.
TELEM
Events: Cycling
11:10 a.m.
NBC
Beach Volleyball: Round of 16
11:25 a.m.
E!
Badminton: Men’s doubles
12:15 p.m.
CNBC
Events: Swimming; Track and Field
12:30 p.m.
NBC
Events: Swimming
12:30 p.m.
UNIVRS
Basketball 3x3: USA-Netherlands
1 p.m.
E!
Events: Athletics
1 p.m.
TELEM
Track and Field: Men’s finals
1 p.m.
USA
Tennis: Womenâs doubles final (T)
1:15 p.m.
CNBC
Fencing: (M) Team Foil finals
1:30 p.m.
E!
Golf: Men’s final round (T)
2 p.m.
USA
Shooting: Women’s Skeet final (T)
2:30 p.m.
CNBC
Beach Volleyball: Round of 16
3 p.m.
CNBC
Volleyball: (W) Brazil-Poland
3 p.m.
UNIVRS
Basketball 3x3: Men’s Play-In round
3:30 p.m.
USA
Equestrian: Dressage Individual final
3:45 p.m.
E!
Beach Volleyball: Round of 16
4 p.m.
NBC
Boxing: Men’s, Women’s bouts
4 p.m.
CNBC
Boxing: Men’s, Women’s bouts
4 p.m.
TELEM
Cycling: Women’s Road Race (T)
4:30 p.m.
USA
Tennis: (M) Singles final (T)
4:30 p.m.
CNBC
Volleyball: (W) France-USA (T)
5 p.m.
NBC
Events: Gymnastics; Swimming;Track and Field (T)
7 p.m.
NBC
Table Tennis: Men’s singles final (T)
7 p.m.
USA
Field Hockey: (M) Quarterfinal (T)
8 p.m.
USA
Handball: (M) Hungary-France (T)
9 p.m.
USA
Volleyball: (W) Brazil-Poland (T)
10 p.m.
USA
Basketball: (W) Germany-USA (T)
11 p.m.
USA
Beach Volleyball: Round of 16 (Mon.)
12:45 a.m.
USA
Triathlon: Mixed Relay final (Mon.)
2 a.m.
USA
Basketball 3x3: USA-Netherlands(Mon.)
3:40 a.m.
USA
Diving: (W) Platform prelim (Mon.)
4 a.m.
E!
Track and Field: Women’sheats (Mon.)
4 a.m.
USA
Gymnastics: Men’s &Women’sApparatus finals (Mon.)
5:45 a.m.
E!
Events: Track and Field; BeachVolleyball (Mon.)
6 a.m.
TELEM
Beach Volleyball: Round of 16 (Mon.)
7:15 a.m.
USA
Diving: Women’s 10m Platformsemifinal (Mon.)
9:05 a.m.
E!
RUGBY
TIME
TV
Major League: Championship
4 p.m.
FOX
SOCCER
TIME
TV
Scotland: Celtic-Kilmarnock
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN
Netherlands: PSV-Feyenoord
Noon
GOLTV/E
Uruguay: Nacional-Penarol
2 p.m.
GOLTV/E
CONCACAF U20: Final
5:06 p.m.
FS1
Honduras: Olimpia-Marathon
7:15 p.m.
FOXD
Leagues Cup: Philadelphia-Cruz Azul
8 p.m.
FS1 TUDN UNIMAS
Peru: Universitario-Cajamarca
9 p.m.
GOLTV/E
Leagues Cup: Seattle-Necaxa
10:30 p.m.
FS1 TUDN UNIMAS
TENNIS
TIME
TV
ATP: D.C. Open doubles final
Noon
TENNIS
WTA: D.C. Open singles final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: D.C. Open singles final
5 p.m.
TENNIS
ON THE RADIO
MLB: Miami at Atlanta, 1:40 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710