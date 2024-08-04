Advertisement

Sports on TV: Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024

BASEBALL

TIME

TV

MLB: San Francisco at Cincinnati

12:05 p.m.

ROKU

MLB: Miami at Atlanta

1:35 p.m.

BSFL

MLB: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

1:35 p.m.

MLBN

Little League: SE Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN

MLB: Tampa Bay at Houston

2:10 p.m.

BSUN

Little League: SW Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN

MLB: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN

MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

ESPN ESPN2 ESPND

BASKETBALL

TIME

TV

TBT: Forever Coogs-Carmen’s Crew

2 p.m.

FOX

BIG3: Week 8

3 p.m.

CBS

GOLF

TIME

TV

Korn Ferry: Utah Championship

3 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Portland Classic

6 p.m.

GOLF

USGA: Senior Women’s Open (T)

8 p.m.

GOLF

HORSE RACING

TIME

TV

NYRA: Saratoga Live

1 p.m.

FS2

OLYMPICS

TIME

TV

NOTE: Peacock live streams all events; T indicates taped.

Tennis: Men’s doubles final (T)

Midnight

USA

Golf: Men’s final round

3 a.m.

GOLF

Basketball 3x3: Women’s Play-In (T)

3:30 a.m.

USA

Beach Volleyball: Round of 16

4 a.m.

CNBC

Tennis: (W) Singles final

4 a.m.

E!

Track and Field: Men’s heats

4 a.m.

USA

Handball: (M) Egypt-Argentina

5 a.m.

CNBC

Volleyball: (W) Italy-Turkey

5:30 a.m.

E!

Events: Athletics; Volleyball

6 a.m.

TELEM

Archery: (M) Individual (T)

6:30 a.m.

CNBC

Beach Volleyball: Round of 16

7 a.m.

E!

Golf: Men’s final round

7 a.m.

GOLF

Volleyball: (W) France-USA

7 a.m.

NBC

Boxing: Men’s, Women’s bouts

7:10 a.m.

CNBC

Archery: Men’s Individual final

7:15 a.m.

USA

Cycling: Women’s Road Race

8 a.m.

CNBC

Events: Tennis

8 a.m.

UNIVRS

Table Tennis: Men’s singles bronze

8 a.m.

E!

Fencing: (M) Team Foil quarters

8:30 a.m.

E!

Gymnastics: Men’s, Women’sApparatus finals

9 a.m.

NBC

Table Tennis: Men’s singles gold

9 a.m.

USA

Boxing: Men’s, Women’s bouts

9:30 a.m.

TELEM

Canoe/Kayak: (M) Kayak SlalomCross heats

9:30 a.m.

USA

Badminton: Singles semifinals

10 a.m.

E!

Track and Field: Men’s, Women’sevents

10 a.m.

NBC

Beach Volleyball: Round of 16

10:15 a.m.

USA

Archery: Mixed Team final

10:40 a.m.

NBC

Canoe/Kayak: (W) Kayak Cross heats

10:45 a.m.

E!

Basketball: (W) Germany-USA

11 a.m.

TELEM

Events: Cycling

11:10 a.m.

NBC

Beach Volleyball: Round of 16

11:25 a.m.

E!

Badminton: Men’s doubles

12:15 p.m.

CNBC

Events: Swimming; Track and Field

12:30 p.m.

NBC

Events: Swimming

12:30 p.m.

UNIVRS

Basketball 3x3: USA-Netherlands

1 p.m.

E!

Events: Athletics

1 p.m.

TELEM

Track and Field: Men’s finals

1 p.m.

USA

Tennis: Womenâs doubles final (T)

1:15 p.m.

CNBC

Fencing: (M) Team Foil finals

1:30 p.m.

E!

Golf: Men’s final round (T)

2 p.m.

USA

Shooting: Women’s Skeet final (T)

2:30 p.m.

CNBC

Beach Volleyball: Round of 16

3 p.m.

CNBC

Volleyball: (W) Brazil-Poland

3 p.m.

UNIVRS

Basketball 3x3: Men’s Play-In round

3:30 p.m.

USA

Equestrian: Dressage Individual final

3:45 p.m.

E!

Beach Volleyball: Round of 16

4 p.m.

NBC

Boxing: Men’s, Women’s bouts

4 p.m.

CNBC

Boxing: Men’s, Women’s bouts

4 p.m.

TELEM

Cycling: Women’s Road Race (T)

4:30 p.m.

USA

Tennis: (M) Singles final (T)

4:30 p.m.

CNBC

Volleyball: (W) France-USA (T)

5 p.m.

NBC

Events: Gymnastics; Swimming;Track and Field (T)

7 p.m.

NBC

Table Tennis: Men’s singles final (T)

7 p.m.

USA

Field Hockey: (M) Quarterfinal (T)

8 p.m.

USA

Handball: (M) Hungary-France (T)

9 p.m.

USA

Volleyball: (W) Brazil-Poland (T)

10 p.m.

USA

Basketball: (W) Germany-USA (T)

11 p.m.

USA

Beach Volleyball: Round of 16 (Mon.)

12:45 a.m.

USA

Triathlon: Mixed Relay final (Mon.)

2 a.m.

USA

Basketball 3x3: USA-Netherlands(Mon.)

3:40 a.m.

USA

Diving: (W) Platform prelim (Mon.)

4 a.m.

E!

Track and Field: Women’sheats (Mon.)

4 a.m.

USA

Gymnastics: Men’s &Women’sApparatus finals (Mon.)

5:45 a.m.

E!

Events: Track and Field; BeachVolleyball (Mon.)

6 a.m.

TELEM

Beach Volleyball: Round of 16 (Mon.)

7:15 a.m.

USA

Diving: Women’s 10m Platformsemifinal (Mon.)

9:05 a.m.

E!

RUGBY

TIME

TV

Major League: Championship

4 p.m.

FOX

SOCCER

TIME

TV

Scotland: Celtic-Kilmarnock

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN

Netherlands: PSV-Feyenoord

Noon

GOLTV/E

Uruguay: Nacional-Penarol

2 p.m.

GOLTV/E

CONCACAF U20: Final

5:06 p.m.

FS1

Honduras: Olimpia-Marathon

7:15 p.m.

FOXD

Leagues Cup: Philadelphia-Cruz Azul

8 p.m.

FS1 TUDN UNIMAS

Peru: Universitario-Cajamarca

9 p.m.

GOLTV/E

Leagues Cup: Seattle-Necaxa

10:30 p.m.

FS1 TUDN UNIMAS

TENNIS

TIME

TV

ATP: D.C. Open doubles final

Noon

TENNIS

WTA: D.C. Open singles final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: D.C. Open singles final

5 p.m.

TENNIS

ON THE RADIO

MLB: Miami at Atlanta, 1:40 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710

