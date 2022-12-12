Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:SPTOTO) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:SPTOTO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sports Toto Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM408m ÷ (RM3.4b - RM1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Sports Toto Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 4.7% generated by the Hospitality industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sports Toto Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Sports Toto Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Sports Toto Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 30%, but since then they've fallen to 19%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Sports Toto Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 35% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Sports Toto Berhad. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 11% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Sports Toto Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sports Toto Berhad that you might be interested in.

