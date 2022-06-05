Scoreboard for Saturday, June 4, 2022

The Canadian Press

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Just being at the Memorial was a reminder how far Cameron Young has come in the last year. Being part of a six-way tie for the lead Thursday was another reminder how well he is playing. In his first start since challenging at the PGA Championship, Young finished with two birdies over his last three holes for a 5-under 67 on rain-softened Muirfield Village. Even with slightly softer greens, the 67 was the highest score to lead after the first round of the Memorial since 2004.