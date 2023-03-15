Sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Montreal 6 Pittsburgh 4

Carolina 5 Winnipeg 3

Edmonton 6 Ottawa 3

Arizona 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Vancouver 5 Dallas 2

Tampa Bay 4 New Jersey 1

Vegas 5 Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Rangers 5 Washington 3

Nashville 2 Detroit 1

Chicago 6 Boston 3

Columbus 6 San Jose 5 (OT)

Los Angeles 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

NBA

Toronto 125 Denver 110

Cleveland 120 Charlotte 104

Washington 117 Detroit 97

Oklahoma City 121 Brooklyn 107

L.A. Lakers 123 New Orleans 108

San Antonio 132 Orlando 114

Milwaukee 116 Phoenix 104

New York 123 Portland 107

MLB

Spring Training

N.Y. Yankees 10 Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 7 Minnesota 4

Pittsburgh 2 Minnesota 2

St. Louis 3 Houston 3

Baltimore 7 Pittsburgh 6

Atlanta 15 Philadelphia 5

Detroit 6 Boston 2

Miami 1 Houston 0

Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Angels 8 Cleveland 6

Chicago White Sox 5 Oakland 4

Seattle 8 Kansas City 6

San Francisco 7 Arizona 6

Colorado 5 Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati 5 Kansas City 3

World Baseball Classic

Canada 5 Colombia 0

Venezuela 4 Nicaragua 1

Dominican Republic 10 Israel 0 (7 innings)

Mexico 2 Britain 1


This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press

