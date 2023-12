Sports scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 29, 2023

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Egor Zamula, Sean Walker and Joel Farabee scored in the second period, leading the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. Farabee also had an assist and Garnet Hathaway scored in the third for Philadelphia, which had dropped two in a row. “We just kind of played patient, waited for our opportunities,” Farabee said. “You get a couple of quick ones there, it builds that momentum and you just go from there. Samuel Ersson