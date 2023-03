Sports scoreboard for Friday, March 17, 2023

The Canadian Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and Blake Coleman each scored twice as the Calgary Flames defeated Vegas 7-2 on Thursday night for their first road victory over the Golden Knights. The Flames, who lost 13 of their previous 20 games, scored seven goals for the third time this season. Four came in the third period to ice the game. “It’s a huge win,” Coleman said. “Obviously, we’ve had trouble in third periods putting teams away. From start to finish, we did a pretty great job tonight making sure we