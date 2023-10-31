Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

The Canadian Press
Monday's Games

MLB

World Series

Texas 3 Arizona 1

(Texas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

---

NFL

Detroit 26 Las Vegas 14

---

NHL

Vegas 3 Montreal 2 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)

Anaheim 4 Pittsburgh 3

Carolina 3 Philadelphia 2

Boston 3 Florida 2 (OT)

Seattle 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Detroit 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

Dallas 5 Columbus 3

Arizona 8 Chicago 1

---

NBA

Portland 99 Toronto 91

Boston 126 Washington 107

Brooklyn 133 Charlotte 121

Chicago 112 Indiana 105

Atlanta 127 Minnesota 113

Dallas 125 Memphis 110

Oklahoma City 124 Detroit 112

Golden State 130 New Orleans 102

Milwaukee 122 Miami 114

Denver 110 Utah 102

L.A. Lakers 106 Orlando 103

---

MLS

First Round Playoffs

Orlando City 1 Nashville 0

(Orlando City leads best-of-three series 1-0)

Seattle 2 Dallas 0

(Seattle leads best-of-three series 1-0)

---

