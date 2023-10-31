Sports scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 30, 2023
Monday's Games
MLB
World Series
Texas 3 Arizona 1
(Texas leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
---
NFL
Detroit 26 Las Vegas 14
---
NHL
Vegas 3 Montreal 2 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Anaheim 4 Pittsburgh 3
Carolina 3 Philadelphia 2
Boston 3 Florida 2 (OT)
Seattle 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Detroit 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)
Dallas 5 Columbus 3
Arizona 8 Chicago 1
---
NBA
Portland 99 Toronto 91
Boston 126 Washington 107
Brooklyn 133 Charlotte 121
Chicago 112 Indiana 105
Atlanta 127 Minnesota 113
Dallas 125 Memphis 110
Oklahoma City 124 Detroit 112
Golden State 130 New Orleans 102
Milwaukee 122 Miami 114
Denver 110 Utah 102
L.A. Lakers 106 Orlando 103
---
MLS
First Round Playoffs
Orlando City 1 Nashville 0
(Orlando City leads best-of-three series 1-0)
Seattle 2 Dallas 0
(Seattle leads best-of-three series 1-0)
---
