Sports scoreboard for Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023
Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL
Detroit 6 Calgary 2
Boston 3 Anaheim 1
---
MLB Playoffs
American League Championship Series
Texas 9 Houston 2
(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)
---
NFL
Philadelphia 31 Miami 17
Atlanta 16 Tampa Bay 13
New England 29 Buffalo 25
Cleveland 39 Indianapolis 38
Baltimore 38 Detroit 6
Chicago 30 Las Vegas 12
N.Y. Giants 14 Washington 7
Seattle 20 Arizona 10
Pittsburgh 24 L.A. Rams 17
Denver 19 Green Bay 17
Kansas City 31 L.A. Chargers 17
---
The Canadian Press