Sports scoreboard for Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was suspended for two games and fined Saturday by Major League Baseball, which said he intentionally threw at Adolis García of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series. MLB said all six umpires decided Abreu’s pitch was intentional. MLB said it “took into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety.” Abreu would start the suspension with Game 6 on Sunday unless he appeals. His pitch sta