Sports scoreboard for Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

The Canadian Press

Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL

Detroit 6 Calgary 2

Boston 3 Anaheim 1

---

MLB Playoffs

American League Championship Series

Texas 9 Houston 2

(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

---

NFL

Philadelphia 31 Miami 17

Atlanta 16 Tampa Bay 13

New England 29 Buffalo 25

Cleveland 39 Indianapolis 38

Baltimore 38 Detroit 6

Chicago 30 Las Vegas 12

N.Y. Giants 14 Washington 7

Seattle 20 Arizona 10

Pittsburgh 24 L.A. Rams 17

Denver 19 Green Bay 17

Kansas City 31 L.A. Chargers 17

---

