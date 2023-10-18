Sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 6 Nashville 1

Philadelphia 2 Vancouver 0

Minnesota 5 Montreal 2

Los Angeles 5 Winnipeg1

Vegas 3 Dallas 2 (SO)

Buffalo 3 Tampa Bay 2 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 1 Arizona 0

Colorado 4 Seattle 1

Carolina 6 San Jose 3

---

MLB Playoffs

National League Championship Series

Philadelphia 10 Arizona 0

(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

---

NBA Pre-season

Toronto 106 Chicago 102

New Orleans 104 Orlando 92

Boston 123 New York 110

Minnesota 138 Maccabi Ra'anana 111

Oklahoma City 124 Milwaukee 101

L.A. Clippers 116 Denver 103

---

The Canadian Press