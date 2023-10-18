Sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023
Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Edmonton 6 Nashville 1
Philadelphia 2 Vancouver 0
Minnesota 5 Montreal 2
Los Angeles 5 Winnipeg1
Vegas 3 Dallas 2 (SO)
Buffalo 3 Tampa Bay 2 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 1 Arizona 0
Colorado 4 Seattle 1
Carolina 6 San Jose 3
MLB Playoffs
National League Championship Series
Philadelphia 10 Arizona 0
(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 2-0)
NBA Pre-season
Toronto 106 Chicago 102
New Orleans 104 Orlando 92
Boston 123 New York 110
Minnesota 138 Maccabi Ra'anana 111
Oklahoma City 124 Milwaukee 101
L.A. Clippers 116 Denver 103
The Canadian Press