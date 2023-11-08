Sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023
Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Calgary 4 Nashville 2
Winnipeg 5 St. Louis 2
Tampa Bay 5 Montreal 3
Carolina 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 5 Detroit 3
Minnesota 4 N.Y. Islanders 2
Arizona 4 Seattle 3 (SO)
Colorado 6 New Jersey 3
Pittsburgh 2 Anaheim 0
San Jose 2 Philadelphia 1
---
AHL
Colorado 5 Henderson 1
---
MLS Playoffs
First Round
Orlando 1 Nashville 0
(Orlando wins best-of-three series 2-0)
Atlanta 4 Columbus 2
(Best-of-three series tied 1-1)
---
