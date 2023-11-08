Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

The Canadian Press

Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Calgary 4 Nashville 2

Winnipeg 5 St. Louis 2

Tampa Bay 5 Montreal 3

Carolina 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 5 Detroit 3

Minnesota 4 N.Y. Islanders 2

Arizona 4 Seattle 3 (SO)

Colorado 6 New Jersey 3

Pittsburgh 2 Anaheim 0

San Jose 2 Philadelphia 1

---

AHL

Colorado 5 Henderson 1

---

MLS Playoffs

First Round

Orlando 1 Nashville 0

(Orlando wins best-of-three series 2-0)

Atlanta 4 Columbus 2

(Best-of-three series tied 1-1)

---

The Canadian Press