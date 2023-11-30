Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Bailed out by his goaltender after a third period giveaway, MacKenzie Weegar paid Dan Vladar back by securing him the win. Weegar scored with five seconds left in overtime Monday night and Vladar was excellent in turning aside 27 shots as the Calgary Flames won 2-1 over the Vegas Golden Knights. “He did an amazing job. By far his best game of the year for us,” said Flames coach Ryan Huska. “There were some key moments in the game where it could have went the other direction off of some