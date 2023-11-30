Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023

The Canadian Press

Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Montreal 4 Columbus 2

N.Y. Rangers 3 Detroit 2

Washington 2 Los Angeles 1

---

AHL

Belleville 6 Utica 3

Grand Rapids 4 Chicago 0

Hershey 7 WB/Scranton 5

Bakersfield 4 Henderson 3 (SO)

San Jose 5 Coachella Valley 3

Texas 6 San Diego 5 (OT)

---

NBA

Toronto 112 Phoenix 105

L.A. Lakers 133 Detroit 107

Orlando 139 Washington 120

New Orleans 124 Philadelphia 114

Memphis 105 Utah 91

Denver 134 Houston 124

L.A. Clippers 131 Sacramento 117

---

