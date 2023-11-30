Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023
Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Montreal 4 Columbus 2
N.Y. Rangers 3 Detroit 2
Washington 2 Los Angeles 1
---
AHL
Belleville 6 Utica 3
Grand Rapids 4 Chicago 0
Hershey 7 WB/Scranton 5
Bakersfield 4 Henderson 3 (SO)
San Jose 5 Coachella Valley 3
Texas 6 San Diego 5 (OT)
---
NBA
Toronto 112 Phoenix 105
L.A. Lakers 133 Detroit 107
Orlando 139 Washington 120
New Orleans 124 Philadelphia 114
Memphis 105 Utah 91
Denver 134 Houston 124
L.A. Clippers 131 Sacramento 117
---
The Canadian Press