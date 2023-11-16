Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023
Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Seattle 3 Edmonton 4 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 3 Vancouver 4 (OT)
Philadelphia 3 Carolina 1
Anaheim 2 Colorado 8
---
AHL
Belleville 4 Laval 6
Bakersfield 1 Calgary 4
Chicago 2 Grand Rapids 5
Springfield 1 Hartford 5
Hershey 5 WB/Scranton 4 (OT)
Charlotte 3 San Diego 2 (OT)
Coachella Valley 4 Henderson 5
---
NBA
Milwaukee 128, Toronto 112
Dallas 130, Washington 117
Boston 117, Philadelphia 107
New York 116, Atlanta 114
Orlando 96, Chicago 94
Phoenix 133, Minnesota 115
Cleveland 109, Portland 95
Sacramento 125, L.A. Lakers 110
---
