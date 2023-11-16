Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

The Canadian Press
Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Seattle 3 Edmonton 4 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Vancouver 4 (OT)

Philadelphia 3 Carolina 1

Anaheim 2 Colorado 8

AHL

Belleville 4 Laval 6

Bakersfield 1 Calgary 4

Chicago 2 Grand Rapids 5

Springfield 1 Hartford 5

Hershey 5 WB/Scranton 4 (OT)

Charlotte 3 San Diego 2 (OT)

Coachella Valley 4 Henderson 5

NBA

Milwaukee 128, Toronto 112

Dallas 130, Washington 117

Boston 117, Philadelphia 107

New York 116, Atlanta 114

Orlando 96, Chicago 94

Phoenix 133, Minnesota 115

Cleveland 109, Portland 95

Sacramento 125, L.A. Lakers 110

