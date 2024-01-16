Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 15, 2023

The Canadian Press
Monday's Scoreboard

NHL

Columbus 4 Vancouver 3 (SO)

Montreal 4 Colorado 3

Buffalo 3 San Jose 0

Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 2

Anaheim 5 Florida 4 (OT)

Pittsburgh 3 Seattle 0

Los Angeles 5 Carolina 2

Minnesota 5 N.Y. Islanders 0

Vegas 4 Nashville 1

---

AHL

Syracuse 5 Utica 4 (OT)

Bridgeport 2 Hershey 1 (SO)

WB/Scranton 3 Springfield 2

Tucson 3 Iowa 1

Coachella Valley 5 Henderson 2

---

NFL Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

Buffalo 31 Pittsburgh 17

Tampa Bay 32 Philadelphia 9

---

NBA

Boston 105 Toronto 96

L.A. Lakers 112 Oklahoma City 105

Miami 96 Brooklyn 95 (OT)

Utah 132 Indiana 105

Philadelphia 124 Houston 115

Dallas 125 New Orleans 120

Detroit 129 Washington 117

Orlando 98 New York 94

Atlanta 109 San Antonio 99

Memphis 116 Golden State 107

Cleveland 109 Chicago 91

---

