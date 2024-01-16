Sports scoreboard for Monday, Jan. 15, 2023
Monday's Scoreboard
NHL
Columbus 4 Vancouver 3 (SO)
Montreal 4 Colorado 3
Buffalo 3 San Jose 0
Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 2
Anaheim 5 Florida 4 (OT)
Pittsburgh 3 Seattle 0
Los Angeles 5 Carolina 2
Minnesota 5 N.Y. Islanders 0
Vegas 4 Nashville 1
---
AHL
Syracuse 5 Utica 4 (OT)
Bridgeport 2 Hershey 1 (SO)
WB/Scranton 3 Springfield 2
Tucson 3 Iowa 1
Coachella Valley 5 Henderson 2
---
NFL Playoffs
Wild-Card Round
Buffalo 31 Pittsburgh 17
Tampa Bay 32 Philadelphia 9
---
NBA
Boston 105 Toronto 96
L.A. Lakers 112 Oklahoma City 105
Miami 96 Brooklyn 95 (OT)
Utah 132 Indiana 105
Philadelphia 124 Houston 115
Dallas 125 New Orleans 120
Detroit 129 Washington 117
Orlando 98 New York 94
Atlanta 109 San Antonio 99
Memphis 116 Golden State 107
Cleveland 109 Chicago 91
---
The Canadian Press