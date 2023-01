Sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

The Canadian Press

The St. Louis Blues put captain Ryan O’Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve Monday, the latest blows to a Western Conference contender looking to remain in the playoff race. The team said O’Reilly has a broken foot and Tarasenko an injured hand. O’Reilly is expected to be out for at least six weeks and Tarasenko for four. The Blues last week put defenseman Torey Krug on IR with a lower-body injury and the expectation that he would miss the following six weeks. St. Louis has be