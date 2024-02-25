Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

Vancouver 3 Boston 2 (OT)

Toronto 4 Colorado 3

Ottawa 4 Vegas 3 (SO)

New Jersey 4 Montreal 3

Calgary 6 Edmonton 3

Detroit 6 St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Islanders 2

N.Y. Rangers 2 Philadelphia 1

Florida 3 Washington 2 (OT)

Dallas 2 Carolina 1

Minnesota 5 Seattle 2

Nashville 4 San Jose 2

Los Angeles 3 Anaheim 2 (SO)

---

PWHL

Montreal 6 Ottawa 3

---

AHL

Toronto 5 Laval 1

Abbotsford 5 San Jose 2

Belleville 4 Syracuse 2

Manitoba 4 Calgary 2

Lehigh Valley 6 Charlotte 5 (OT)

WB/Scranton 4 Bridgeport 1

Milwaukee 5 Chicago 4

Hershey 2 Rochester 1 (OT)

Grand Rapids 4 Texas 1

Providence 5 Springfield 4

Rockford 6 Iowa 3

Bakersfield 3 Tucson 2

Ontario 3 San Diego 2

Colorado 2 Henderson 0

---

NBA

Orlando 112 Detroit 109

Boston 116 New York 102

Minnesota 101 Brooklyn 86

---

MLS

CF Montreal 0 Orlando City 0

Columbus 1 Atlanta 0

Los Angeles FC 2 Seattle 1

Charlotte FC 1 New York City FC 0

D.C. United 3 New England 1

Chicago 2 Philadelphia 2

Minnesota 2 Austin FC 1

FC Dallas 2 San Jose 1

Sporting Kansas City 1 Houston 1

Real Salt Lake 1 St Louis City 1

Portland 4 Colorado 1

---

NLL

Toronto 9 Vancouver 5

Calgary 14 Philadelphia 11

Halifax 19 Saskatchewan 6

Las Vegas 12 Rochester 8

Albany 13 Buffalo 10

---

