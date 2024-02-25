Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024
Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
New Jersey 4 Montreal 3
N.Y. Rangers 2 Philadelphia 1
Florida 3 Washington 2 (OT)
Los Angeles 3 Anaheim 2 (SO)
---
PWHL
Montreal 6 Ottawa 3
---
AHL
Toronto 5 Laval 1
Abbotsford 5 San Jose 2
Belleville 4 Syracuse 2
Manitoba 4 Calgary 2
Lehigh Valley 6 Charlotte 5 (OT)
WB/Scranton 4 Bridgeport 1
Milwaukee 5 Chicago 4
Hershey 2 Rochester 1 (OT)
Grand Rapids 4 Texas 1
Providence 5 Springfield 4
Rockford 6 Iowa 3
Bakersfield 3 Tucson 2
Ontario 3 San Diego 2
Colorado 2 Henderson 0
---
NBA
Orlando 112 Detroit 109
Boston 116 New York 102
Minnesota 101 Brooklyn 86
---
MLS
CF Montreal 0 Orlando City 0
Columbus 1 Atlanta 0
Los Angeles FC 2 Seattle 1
Charlotte FC 1 New York City FC 0
D.C. United 3 New England 1
Chicago 2 Philadelphia 2
Minnesota 2 Austin FC 1
FC Dallas 2 San Jose 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 Houston 1
Real Salt Lake 1 St Louis City 1
Portland 4 Colorado 1
---
NLL
Toronto 9 Vancouver 5
Calgary 14 Philadelphia 11
Halifax 19 Saskatchewan 6
Las Vegas 12 Rochester 8
Albany 13 Buffalo 10
---
The Canadian Press