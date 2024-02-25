Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Minnesota Wild weathered the Edmonton Oilers' third period onslaught on Friday. Matt Boldy scored a pair of goals as Minnesota came away with a 4-2 victory over the Oilers, despite getting outshot 24-7 in the final frame. "We needed to get the job done and play well and I thought we played well tonight," said Boldy. "There was a little bit of a lull in the second period, but you expect that against a team like this and the guys that they have. "It was a whole team effort, it was n