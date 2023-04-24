Sports scoreboard for Sunday, April 23, 2023

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup playoffs

Edmonton 5 Los Angeles 4 (OT)

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

Carolina 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

(Carolina leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Boston 6 Florida 2

(Boston leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Dallas 3 Minnesota 2

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

---

AHL

Calder Cup Playoffs

Coachella Valley 5 Tucson 1

(Coachella Valley wins best-of-three series 2-1)

---

NBA

Playoffs

New York 102 Cleveland 93

(New York leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Golden State 126 Sacramento 125

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

Boston 129 Atlanta 121

(Boston leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Minnesota 114 Denver 108 (OT)

(Denver leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 2 Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 4 Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 5 Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 4 Kansas City 3

National League

Philadelphia 9 Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 2 Cincinnati 0

L.A. Dodgers 7 Chicago Cubs 3

San Diego 7 Arizona 5

San Francisco 5 N.Y. Mets 4

Interleague

Houston 5 Atlanta 2

Cleveland 7 Miami 4

Boston 12 Milwaukee 5

Minnesota 3 Washington 1

St. Louis 7 Seattle 3

---

MLS

Atlanta 2 Chicago 1

---

NLL

Philadelphia 10 Albany 9 (OT)

---

