Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

The Canadian Press
Saturday's Scoreboard

CFL

East Division Semifinal

Montreal 27 Hamilton 12

West Division Semifinal

B.C. 41 Calgary 30

---

NHL

Vancouver 2 Dallas 0

Calgary 6 Seattle 3

Nashville 5 Edmonton 2

Winnipeg 5 Arizona 3

Buffalo 6 Toronto 4

St. Louis 6 Montreal 3

Tampa Bay 6 Ottawa 4

Vegas 7 Colorado 0

Detroit 5 Boston 4

Washington 2 Columbus 1

Carolina 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

Los Angeles 5 Philadelphia 0

Chicago 5 Florida 2

Minnesota 5 N.Y. Rangers 4 (SO)

Pittsburgh 10 San Jose 2

---

AHL

Abbotsford 2 Henderson 0

Toronto 5 Laval 0

Rockford 4 Manitoba 3

Belleville 3 WB/Scranton 2 (OT)

Charlotte 5 San Diego 4 (OT)

Hershey 3 Bridgeport 1

Grand Rapids 2 Milwaukee 1

Hartford 3 Utica 2

Rochester 5 Syracuse 4 (SO)

Springfield 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (OT)

Cleveland 5 Providence 4

Texas 4 Iowa 0

Chicago at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado 5 Ontario 3

Coachella Valley 2 Bakersfield 1

---

NBA

Philadelphia 112 Phoenix 100

Atlanta 123 New Orleans 105

Charlotte 125 Indiana 124

Orlando 120 L.A. Lakers 101

Boston 124 Brooklyn 114

Houston 107 Sacramento 89

Minnesota 123 Utah 95

Denver 123 Chicago 101

---

MLS Playoffs

First Round

Cincinnati 1 New York Red Bulls 1

(Cincinnati wins game 8-7 on penalty kicks; wins best-of-three series 2-0)

Dallas 3 Seattle 1

(Best-of-three series tied 1-1)

---

