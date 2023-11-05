Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

The Canadian Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored a pair of goals and added an assist to help the St. Louis Blues beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Friday night. Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas also scored goals, and Jordan Binnington stopped 33 shots, including several from close range, for St. Louis, which had lost its previous two contests. “Big game at home, back to back, a chance to get us moving in the right direction,” Binnington said. “That’s a good team over there. I think we made a lot of big play