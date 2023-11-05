Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023
Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
East Division Semifinal
Montreal 27 Hamilton 12
West Division Semifinal
B.C. 41 Calgary 30
---
NHL
Vancouver 2 Dallas 0
Calgary 6 Seattle 3
Nashville 5 Edmonton 2
Winnipeg 5 Arizona 3
Buffalo 6 Toronto 4
St. Louis 6 Montreal 3
Tampa Bay 6 Ottawa 4
Vegas 7 Colorado 0
Detroit 5 Boston 4
Washington 2 Columbus 1
Carolina 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)
Los Angeles 5 Philadelphia 0
Chicago 5 Florida 2
Minnesota 5 N.Y. Rangers 4 (SO)
Pittsburgh 10 San Jose 2
---
AHL
Abbotsford 2 Henderson 0
Toronto 5 Laval 0
Rockford 4 Manitoba 3
Belleville 3 WB/Scranton 2 (OT)
Charlotte 5 San Diego 4 (OT)
Hershey 3 Bridgeport 1
Grand Rapids 2 Milwaukee 1
Hartford 3 Utica 2
Rochester 5 Syracuse 4 (SO)
Springfield 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (OT)
Cleveland 5 Providence 4
Texas 4 Iowa 0
Chicago at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Colorado 5 Ontario 3
Coachella Valley 2 Bakersfield 1
---
NBA
Philadelphia 112 Phoenix 100
Atlanta 123 New Orleans 105
Charlotte 125 Indiana 124
Orlando 120 L.A. Lakers 101
Boston 124 Brooklyn 114
Houston 107 Sacramento 89
Minnesota 123 Utah 95
Denver 123 Chicago 101
---
MLS Playoffs
First Round
Cincinnati 1 New York Red Bulls 1
(Cincinnati wins game 8-7 on penalty kicks; wins best-of-three series 2-0)
Seattle 2 Dallas 0
(Seattle wins best-of-three series 2-0)
---
The Canadian Press