Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

The Canadian Press
Saturday's scoreboard

NHL

Ottawa 2 Minnesota 1 (SO) at Stockholm, Sweden

Philadelphia 4 Vegas 3 (OT)

Nashville 4 Chicago 2

Tampa Bay 6 Edmonton 4

Winnipeg 5 Arizona 2

Boston 5 Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders 5 Calgary 4 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 5 New Jersey 3

Carolina 4 Pittsburgh 2

Washington 4 Columbus 3

Colorado 6 Dallas 3

Seattle 4 Vancouver 3

Los Angeles 5 St. Louis 1

---

AHL

Toronto 7 Manitoba 2

Abbotsford 3 Henderson 2 (SO)

Chicago 5 Milwaukee 1

Hershey 4 Bridgeport 0

Utica 6 Laval 3

Lehigh Valley 8 Belleville 1

Rochester 7 Cleveland 5

Rockford 4 Iowa 3 (SO)

Hartford 5 Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton 2 Providence 1

Texas 7 Grand Rapids 4

Coachella Valley 5 Tucson 4

Colorado 3 San Jose 2 (OT)

---

NBA

New York 122 Charlotte 108

Minnesota 121 New Orleans 120

Milwaukee 132 Dallas 125

Memphis 120 San Antonio 108

Chicago 102 Miami 97

Oklahoma City 130 Golden State 123 (OT)

---

