Sports scoreboard for Saturday, March 9, 2024
Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)
Carolina 4 New Jersey 2
Nashville 2 Columbus 1
Boston 5 Pittsburgh 1
Washington 4 Chicago 1
Dallas 4 Los Angeles 1
---
AHL
Abbotsford 6 Henderson 0
Laval 5 Cleveland 2
Springfield 5 Toronto 1
Manitoba 4 Iowa 1
Utica 3 Belleville 2
Hershey 3 Charlotte 2
Lehigh Valley 4 WB/Scranton 2
Milwaukee 4 Grand Rapids 2
Syracuse 4 Rochester 2
Bridgeport 3 Hartford 2 (SO)
Rockford 4 Chicago 1
Texas 6 San Jose 3
Coachella Valley 7 Tucson 2
Bakersfield 6 Colorado 1
---
Ontario Hockey League
London 4 Kitchener 1
Owen Sound 4 Erie 3 (OT)
Flint 2 Kingston 1 (OT)
Peterborough 7 Niagara 5
Saginaw 6 Guelph 0
Sault Ste. Marie 5 Windsor 2
Barrie 4 North Bay 2
---
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League
Chicoutimi 5 Baie-Comeau 3
Quebec City 3 Gatineau 2 (SO)
Rimouski 4 Blainville-Boisbriand 3 (SO)
Shawinigan 3 Val-d'Or 2
Cape Breton 6 Saint John 0
Moncton 4 Charlottetown 3 (OT)
Sherbrooke 3 Rouyn-Noranda 2
---
Western Hockey League
Lethbridge 3 Moose Jaw 2 (SO)
Prince Albert 8 Medicine Hat 3
Swift Current 6 Brandon 3
Saskatoon 2 Edmonton 1 (OT)
Kelowna 4 Kamloops 3
Portland 7 Wenatchee 1
Red Deer 5 Calgary 2
Prince George 6 Vancouver 3
Spokane 5 Seattle 1
Everett 6 Victoria 2
---
NBA
Portland 128 Toronto 118
Denver 142 Utah 121
L.A. Clippers 112 Chicago 102
Charlotte 110 Brooklyn 99
Dallas 142 Detroit 124
Boston 117 Phoenix 107
San Antonio 126 Golden State 113
---
MLS
Vancouver 2 San Jose 0
Toronto FC 1 Charlotte 0
Portland 2 New York City FC 1
Atlanta 4 New England 1
Columbus 2 Chicago 1
St Louis City 2 Austin FC 2
Colorado 2 Real Salt Lake 1
Sporting Kansas City 0 Los Angeles FC 0
Seattle at Philadelphia, ppd.
---
MLB
Spring Training
Toronto 13 Philadelphia 5
Houston 9 Washington (ss) 4
Baltimore 10 Atlanta 3
Detroit 8 Pittsburgh 5
Minnesota 10 N.Y. Yankees 7
N.Y. Mets 9 St. Louis 3
L.A. Angels 5 Cleveland 4
Kansas City 6 Arizona (ss) 5
L.A. Dodgers 7 Texas 1
San Francisco 5 Oakland (ss) 1
Chicago Cubs 5 Colorado 0
Seattle 7 Milwaukee (ss) 5
San Diego 1 Chicago White Sox 1
Cincinnati 7 Arizona (ss) 5
Oakland (ss) 4 Milwaukee (ss) 2
Boston 4 Tampa Bay 0
Miami 4 Washington (ss) 1
---
NLL
Toronto 12 Colorado 7
San Diego 12 Halifax 8
Rochester 18 Albany 12
New York 13 Las Vegas 11
---
