Sports scoreboard for Saturday, March 9, 2024

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

Vancouver 5 Winnipeg 0

Toronto 3 Montreal 2

Florida 5 Calgary 1

Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2 (OT)

San Jose 2 Ottawa 1

Carolina 4 New Jersey 2

Nashville 2 Columbus 1

Boston 5 Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4 Chicago 1

Tampa Bay 7 Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Rangers 4 St. Louis 0

Vegas 5 Detroit 3

Dallas 4 Los Angeles 1

---

AHL

Abbotsford 6 Henderson 0

Laval 5 Cleveland 2

Springfield 5 Toronto 1

Manitoba 4 Iowa 1

Utica 3 Belleville 2

Hershey 3 Charlotte 2

Lehigh Valley 4 WB/Scranton 2

Milwaukee 4 Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 4 Rochester 2

Bridgeport 3 Hartford 2 (SO)

Rockford 4 Chicago 1

Texas 6 San Jose 3

Coachella Valley 7 Tucson 2

Bakersfield 6 Colorado 1

---

Ontario Hockey League

London 4 Kitchener 1

Owen Sound 4 Erie 3 (OT)

Flint 2 Kingston 1 (OT)

Peterborough 7 Niagara 5

Saginaw 6 Guelph 0

Sault Ste. Marie 5 Windsor 2

Barrie 4 North Bay 2

---

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Chicoutimi 5 Baie-Comeau 3

Quebec City 3 Gatineau 2 (SO)

Rimouski 4 Blainville-Boisbriand 3 (SO)

Shawinigan 3 Val-d'Or 2

Cape Breton 6 Saint John 0

Moncton 4 Charlottetown 3 (OT)

Sherbrooke 3 Rouyn-Noranda 2

---

Western Hockey League

Lethbridge 3 Moose Jaw 2 (SO)

Prince Albert 8 Medicine Hat 3

Swift Current 6 Brandon 3

Saskatoon 2 Edmonton 1 (OT)

Kelowna 4 Kamloops 3

Portland 7 Wenatchee 1

Red Deer 5 Calgary 2

Prince George 6 Vancouver 3

Spokane 5 Seattle 1

Everett 6 Victoria 2

---

NBA

Portland 128 Toronto 118

Denver 142 Utah 121

L.A. Clippers 112 Chicago 102

Charlotte 110 Brooklyn 99

Dallas 142 Detroit 124

Boston 117 Phoenix 107

San Antonio 126 Golden State 113

---

MLS

Vancouver 2 San Jose 0

Toronto FC 1 Charlotte 0

Portland 2 New York City FC 1

Atlanta 4 New England 1

Columbus 2 Chicago 1

New York 2 FC Dallas 1

Minnesota 3 Orlando City 2

St Louis City 2 Austin FC 2

Colorado 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Sporting Kansas City 0 Los Angeles FC 0

Seattle at Philadelphia, ppd.

---

MLB

Spring Training

Toronto 13 Philadelphia 5

Houston 9 Washington (ss) 4

Baltimore 10 Atlanta 3

Detroit 8 Pittsburgh 5

Minnesota 10 N.Y. Yankees 7

N.Y. Mets 9 St. Louis 3

L.A. Angels 5 Cleveland 4

Kansas City 6 Arizona (ss) 5

L.A. Dodgers 7 Texas 1

San Francisco 5 Oakland (ss) 1

Chicago Cubs 5 Colorado 0

Seattle 7 Milwaukee (ss) 5

San Diego 1 Chicago White Sox 1

Cincinnati 7 Arizona (ss) 5

Oakland (ss) 4 Milwaukee (ss) 2

Boston 4 Tampa Bay 0

Miami 4 Washington (ss) 1

---

NLL

Toronto 12 Colorado 7

San Diego 12 Halifax 8

Rochester 18 Albany 12

New York 13 Las Vegas 11

---

