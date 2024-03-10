Sports scoreboard for Saturday, March 9, 2024

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — After browsing the league, the Vancouver Canucks found themselves with an empty shopping cart as the NHL's trade deadline came and went on Friday. General manager Patrik Allvin had ample conversations with his colleagues, but found prices were too high and salary cap constraints too limiting to make any additions to his team. “I guess you need another partner in order to make a deal. We were in, talking to teams that made their players available. But sometimes the fit is not there,"