Sports scoreboard for Saturday, March 4, 2023

Saturday's Games

NHL

Minnesota 3 Calgary 0

Vancouver 4 Toronto 1

Winnipeg 7 Edmonton 5

Ottawa 5 Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 4 Detroit 1

Buffalo 5 Tampa Bay 3

Boston 4 N.Y. Rangers 2

Dallas 7 Colorado 3

Florida 4 Pittsburgh 1

Washington 8 San Jose 3

Nashville 3 Chicago 1

Los Angeles 4 St. Louis 2

AHL

Lehigh Valley 4 Toronto 3

Calgary 6 Colorado 5 (SO)

Belleville 3 Rochester 2

Rockford 2 Laval 1 (SO)

Henderson 3 Abbotsford 2 (SO)

Cleveland 3 WB/Scranton 2 (OT)

Hartford 9 Bridgeport 0

Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 3 (OT)

Providence 1 Hershey 0

Springfield 4 Charlotte 1

Milwaukee 3 Texas 2

Coachella Valley 5 San Jose 4

San Diego 2 Tucson 1 (OT)

NBA

Toronto 116 Washington 109 (OT)

Cleveland 114 Detroit 90

Miami 117 Atlanta 109

Houston 122 at San Antonio 110

Philadelphia 133 Milwaukee 130

Minnesota 138 Sacramento 134

MLS

San Jose 2 Vancouver 1

Toronto FC 1 Atlanta 1

Austin FC 1 CF Montreal 0

Seattle 2 Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 3 Portland 2

Columbus 2 D.C. United 0

Miami 2 Philadelphia 0

New England 3 Houston 0

Nashville 0 N.Y. Red Bulls 0

Cincinnati 0 Orlando City 0

New York City FC 1 Chicago 1

FC Dallas 3 LA Galaxy 1

St. Louis City 3 Charlotte 1

Sporting Kansas City 0 Colorado 0

MLB

Spring Training

Toronto 18 Detroit 5

Boston 4 Houston 4

St. Louis 9. Washington 6

Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta (ss) 3 Baltimore 2

Atlanta (ss) 7 Minnesota 5

Tampa Bay 14 N.Y. Yankees 10

N.Y. Mets 15 Miami 4

Chicago Cubs 2 L.A. Angels 0

Arizona (ss) 9 San Francisco (ss) 5

Cleveland 4 Oakland (ss) 4

Kansas City (ss) 12 Cincinnati (ss) 6

Chicago White Sox 5 Texas 4

Colorado 7 Seattle 1

San Diego 5 Arizona (ss) 4

Milwaukee 14 San Francisco (ss) 2

Cincinnati (ss) 10 Oakland (ss) 9

L.A. Dodgers 7 Kansas City (ss) 6

(ss) -- Split squad

NLL

Philadelphia 19 New York 12

San Diego 15 Las Vegas 12

Toronto 9 Rochester 8

Georgia 9 Albany 8

Panther City 16 Saskatchewan 10

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sunday, March 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press

