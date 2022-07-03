Sports scoreboard for Saturday, July 2
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago CubsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Chicago White SoxLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
SATURDAY'S GAMES
CFL
Saskatchewan 41 Montreal 20
---
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 2, first game
Tampa Bay 11 Toronto 5, second game
Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3
Detroit 4 Kansas City 3
Houston 9 L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 2 Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 13 Cleveland 4, first game
N.Y. Yankees 6 Cleveland 1, second game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 5 Washington 3
Pittsburgh 7 Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 7 Philadelphia 6
Atlanta 4 Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 7 San Diego 2
Colorado 11 Arizona 7
INTERLEAGUE
Chicago White Sox 5 San Francisco 3
Texas 7 N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 3 Boston 1
---
MLS
Seattle 2 Toronto FC 0
Vancouver 1 Los Angeles FC 0
---
The Canadian Press