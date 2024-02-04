Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024
Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
All-Star Weekend at Toronto
Team McDavid 4 Team MacKinnon 3 (SO)
Team Matthews 6 Team Hughes 5 (SO)
Final
Team Matthews 7 Team McDavid 4
---
PWHL
Toronto 4 Minnesota 1
---
AHL
Abbotsford 3 San Jose 2
Belleville 4 Syracuse 3 (OT)
Manitoba 3 Rockford 2 (OT)
Calgary 3 Ontario 1
Utica 6 Toronto 5 (SO)
Rochester 3 Laval 1
Providence 4 Charlotte 2
Hershey 4 Bridgeport 0
Springfield 6 Hartford 3
WB/Scranton 3 Lehigh Valley 1
Bakersfield 2 Texas 1
San Diego 2 Colorado 1
Tucson 4 Coachella Valley 3 (SO)
Iowa 3 Henderson 2
---
NBA
Brooklyn 136 Philadelphia 121
Atlanta 141 Golden State 134 (OT)
Sacramento 123 Chicago 115
Cleveland 117 San Antonio 101
---
NLL
Toronto 9 Calgary 7
Saskatchewan 10 Panther City 9
Las Vegas 9 Albany 6
Buffalo 15 Rochester 14
---
The Canadian Press