Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

The Canadian Press
Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

All-Star Weekend at Toronto

Team McDavid 4 Team MacKinnon 3 (SO)

Team Matthews 6 Team Hughes 5 (SO)

Final

Team Matthews 7 Team McDavid 4

---

PWHL

Toronto 4 Minnesota 1

---

AHL

Abbotsford 3 San Jose 2

Belleville 4 Syracuse 3 (OT)

Manitoba 3 Rockford 2 (OT)

Calgary 3 Ontario 1

Utica 6 Toronto 5 (SO)

Rochester 3 Laval 1

Cleveland 9 Chicago 0

Providence 4 Charlotte 2

Hershey 4 Bridgeport 0

Springfield 6 Hartford 3

WB/Scranton 3 Lehigh Valley 1

Bakersfield 2 Texas 1

San Diego 2 Colorado 1

Tucson 4 Coachella Valley 3 (SO)

Iowa 3 Henderson 2

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers 113 New York 105

Brooklyn 136 Philadelphia 121

Atlanta 141 Golden State 134 (OT)

Sacramento 123 Chicago 115

Cleveland 117 San Antonio 101

Milwaukee 129 Dallas 117

---

NLL

Toronto 9 Calgary 7

Saskatchewan 10 Panther City 9

Las Vegas 9 Albany 6

Buffalo 15 Rochester 14

---

