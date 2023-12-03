Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec.2, 2023
SATURDAY'S SCOREBOARD
NHL
Vancouver 4 Calgary 3
Winnipeg 3 Chicago 1
Ottawa 2 Seattle 0
Boston 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
Detroit 5 Montreal 4 (OT)
Dallas 8 Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Rangers 4 Nashville 3
N.Y. Islanders 4 Florida 3
Carolina 6 Buffalo 2
Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 3 (SO)
Arizona 4 St. Louis 1
Anaheim 4 Colorado 3 (SO)
Vegas 4 Washington 1
---
AHL
Syracuse 3 Toronto 1
Belleville 4 Rochester 2
Abbotsford 4 Laval 3
Hershey 5 Charlotte 2
Cleveland 4 Utica 2
Springfield 4 WB/Scranton 3 (OT)
Milwaukee 4 Grand Rapids 2
Hartford 5 Lehigh Valley 4 (OT)
Providence 4 Bridgeport 3
San Diego 4 Chicago 1
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Tucson 7 San Jose 5
Iowa 3 Colorado 2
Bakersfield 6 Texas 4
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 113 Golden State 112
Minnesota 123 Charlotte 117
Cleveland 110 Detroit 101
Milwaukee 132 Atlanta 121
Chicago 124 New Orleans 118
Phoenix 116 Memphis 109
Oklahoma City 126 Dallas 120
Utah 118 Portland 113 (OT)
Sacramento 123 Denver 117
---
MLS
Conference Finals
Columbus 3 Cincinnati 2 (OT)
Los Angeles FC 2 Houston 0
---
NATIONAL LACROSSE LEAGUE
Rochester 14 Calgary 13
Philadelphia 13 New York 10
---
