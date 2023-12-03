Advertisement

Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Dec.2, 2023

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

SATURDAY'S SCOREBOARD

NHL

Vancouver 4 Calgary 3

Winnipeg 3 Chicago 1

Ottawa 2 Seattle 0

Boston 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

Detroit 5 Montreal 4 (OT)

Dallas 8 Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Rangers 4 Nashville 3

N.Y. Islanders 4 Florida 3

Carolina 6 Buffalo 2

Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 3 (SO)

Arizona 4 St. Louis 1

Anaheim 4 Colorado 3 (SO)

Vegas 4 Washington 1

---

AHL

Syracuse 3 Toronto 1

Belleville 4 Rochester 2

Abbotsford 4 Laval 3

Hershey 5 Charlotte 2

Cleveland 4 Utica 2

Springfield 4 WB/Scranton 3 (OT)

Milwaukee 4 Grand Rapids 2

Hartford 5 Lehigh Valley 4 (OT)

Providence 4 Bridgeport 3

San Diego 4 Chicago 1

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson 7 San Jose 5

Iowa 3 Colorado 2

Bakersfield 6 Texas 4

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 113 Golden State 112

Minnesota 123 Charlotte 117

Cleveland 110 Detroit 101

Brooklyn 129 Orlando 101

Milwaukee 132 Atlanta 121

Indiana 144 Miami 129

Chicago 124 New Orleans 118

Phoenix 116 Memphis 109

Oklahoma City 126 Dallas 120

Utah 118 Portland 113 (OT)

Sacramento 123 Denver 117

L.A. Lakers 107 Houston 97

---

MLS

Conference Finals

Columbus 3 Cincinnati 2 (OT)

Los Angeles FC 2 Houston 0

---

NATIONAL LACROSSE LEAGUE

Rochester 14 Calgary 13

Philadelphia 13 New York 10

---

The Canadian Press