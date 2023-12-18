Sports scoreboard for Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023
Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL
Vancouver 4 Chicago 3
Vegas 6 Ottawa 3
Washington 2 Carolina 1 (SO)
Anaheim 5 New Jersey 1
Colorado 6 San Jose 2
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Hartford 3 (OT)
Manitoba 6 Milwaukee 4
Chicago 4 Rockford 3 (OT)
Syracuse 4 Providence 1
Hershey 1 Springfield 0
Colorado 1 Coachella Valley 0
---
NBA
Boston 114 Orlando 97
New Orleans 146 San Antonio 110
Milwaukee 128 Houston 119
Phoenix 112 Washington 108
Golden State 118 Portland 114
---
NFL
Buffalo 31 Dallas 10
Kansas City 27 New England 17
Miami 30 N.Y. Jets 0
San Francisco 45 Arizona 29
Baltimore 23 Jacksonville 7
Cleveland 20 Chicago 17
Houston 19 Tennessee 16 (OT)
New Orleans 24 N.Y. Giants 6
Carolina 9 Atlanta 7
Tampa Bay 34 Green Bay 20
L.A. Rams 28 Washington 20
---
