Sports scoreboard for October 23, 2022
Sunday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
National League | Championship Series
Philadelphia 4 San Diego 3
(Philadelphia wins best-of-seven series 4-1)
American League | Championship Series
Houston 6 New York 5
(Houston wins best-of-seven series 3-0)
---
NHL
Chicago 5 Seattle 4
Columbus 5 N.Y. Rangers 1
Detroit 5 Anaheim 1
Florida 3 N.Y. Islanders 2
San Jose 3 Philadelphia 0
---
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Grand Rapids 5 Toronto 2
Manitoba 6 Rockford 3
Coachella Valley 6 Abbotsford 4
San Jose 3 Henderson 2
Lehigh Valley 5 Cleveland 4
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2 Providence 1
Bridgeport 5 Hartford 2
Tucson 5 Bakersfield 3
---
NBA
Portland 106 L.A. Lakers 104
Charlotte 126 Atlanta 109
Utah 122 New Orleans 121 (OT)
Cleveland 117 Washington 107 (OT)
Minnesota 116 Oklahoma City 106
Golden State 130 Sacramento 125
Phoenix 112 L.A. Clippers 95
---
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Seattle 37 L.A. Chargers 23
Cincinnati 35 Atlanta 17
Baltimore 23 Cleveland 20
Dallas 24 Detroit 6
Washington 23 Green Bay 21
Tennessee 19 Indianapolis 10
N.Y. Giants 23 Jacksonville 17
Carolina 21 Tampa Bay 3
Las Vegas 38 Houston 20
N.Y. Jets 16 Denver 9
Kansas City 44 San Francisco 23
Miami 16 Pittsburgh 10
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
MLS Cup Playoffs
New York City 3 Montreal 1
Austin 2 FC Dallas 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2022.
The Canadian Press