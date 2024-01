Sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid didn’t just hit 900 points in his career on Tuesday, he looked well on his way to 1,000. The Oilers' super star had a goal and four assists as red-hot Edmonton extended its winning streak to six games with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, "It’s another nice milestone, a chance to reflect on some of the work you’ve done,” McDavid said of making the 900-point club. “For him it is just another number. He is just happy that we won, knowing him,” said McDavid’s li