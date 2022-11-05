Sports Scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Colorado 6 Columbus 3, at Tampere, Finland.
Carolina 5 Buffalo 3
---
AHL
Calgary 3 Tucson 2
Chicago 5 Cleveland 2
Charlotte 3 Syracuse 2
Toronto 5 Laval 4 (OT)
Springfield 5 Hartford 1
Belleville 3 Lehigh Valley 2
Rochester 5 Utica 3
Grand Rapids 5 Iowa 4 (OT)
Texas 4 Manitoba 1
Abbotsford 5 Coachella Valley 2
Bakersfield 3 Henderson 1
Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1
---
NBA
Brooklyn 128 Washington 86
Cleveland 112 Detroit 85
Indiana 101 Miami 99
New York 106 Philadelphia 104
Boston 123 Chicago 119
Memphis 130 Charlotte 99
L.A. Clippers 113 San Antonio 106
New Orleans 114 Golden State 105
Dallas 111 Toronto 110
Milwaukee 115 Minnesota 102
Portland 108 Phoenix 106
Utah 130 L.A. Lakers 116
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.
The Canadian Press