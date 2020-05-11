Sport's return from lockdown: latest news on Premier League meeting
Premier League clubs to hold videoconference meeting on Monday to discuss latest developments
A government paper on elite sports expected to be published on Tuesday
A resumption date of June 12 for the Premier League has been planned
Sam Wallace: Rebel Premier League clubs must accept three will still go down
Player contracts, testing positive, and getting players onboard: 10 issues for the Premier League to solve
