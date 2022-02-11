Sports quiz of the week: Super Bowl, Six Nations, Super League and skiing

Photograph: Roman Pilipey/EPA

Hubert Strolz won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Calgary in 1988. Why was that fact particularly relevant this week? He won another gold medal in the same event 34 years later His son Johannes won a gold medal in the same event in Beijing Strolz became the prime minister of Austria this week Strolz has been appointed the new RB Salzburg manager Ireen Wüst made history this week when she became the first athlete to win gold medals at five different Winter Olympics. Which British athlete won gold medals at five Summer Olympics? Chris Hoy Bradley Wiggins Laura Kenny Steve Redgrave Which player scored the most points in the first weekend of the Six Nations? Gabin Villière Marcus Smith Johnny Sexton Andrew Conway The new Super League season began this week. Which club – who are not based in the UK – has been promoted to the league for the first time this season? North Wales Crusaders Toronto Wolfpack Belfast Stags Toulouse Olympique Which American state would you have to travel to this Sunday to see Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige perform? Alaska Montana Wyoming California Gabriel Martinelli was sent off in Arsenal’s win over Wolves for committing two yellow card offences. How long was the gap between his two fouls? Four seconds Two minutes 89 minutes 96 minutes The Norwegian footballer Omar Elabdellaoui is likely to make an appearance for Galatasaray this weekend. Why is that remarkable? Elabdellaoui’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather have all played for the club He won a medal at the Winter Olympics last weekend He was struck by a firework last year and left clinically blind He is 59 years old What does this year’s Super Bowl have in common with last year’s Super Bowl? No fans will attend the event There will be no TV commercials in the US broadcast One of the teams is playing in their home stadium There will be the same referee as last year (and the three years before that) Chelsea are playing Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final this weekend. Who were the last European club to lose a Club World Cup final? Aston Villa Chelsea Liverpool Manchester United Burnley played their 5,000th professional match this week. Which other English club has played 5,000 professional games? Arsenal Notts County Preston North End Derby County

Solutions

1:B - “I’m so thankful that I finally can live my dream and have this gold medal in my hands like my father did in 1988,” said Strolz. “The gold medal really means the world to me.”, 2:D - Redgrave won rowing golds in 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996 and 2000., 3:B - England were beating Scotland 17-10 when Smith – who had scored all of their points – was substituted. They went on to lose 20-17., 4:D - Toulouse are not the only French club in Super League – they will have a local derby against Catalans Dragons this season., 5:D - They will be performing at the Super Bowl on Sunday., 6:A - He was silly but it was harsh from the referee., 7:C - Elabdellaoui has gone through 11 eye operations in the last 13 months and is now ready to return to action., 8:C - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl with home advantage last year and the Los Angeles Rams are expected to do the same this Sunday., 9:B - Chelsea lost the final in 2012. Since then it has been won by Bayern Munich (twice), Real Madrid (four times), Barcelona and Liverpool., 10:C - Preston hit the 5,000 mark in July 2000.

