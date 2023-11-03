Sports quiz of the week: South Africa, Ballon d’Or and Tyson Fury

Composite: Getty

South Africa won the Rugby World Cup at the weekend. How many of their players were in World Rugby’s team of the year this week? One Three Twelve Fifteen South Africa’s victory means they have won consecutive Rugby World Cups. Which other country has achieved that feat? Australia England New Zealand It had never happened before Lord Nelson, The Duke of Wellington, Florence Nightingale, Winston Churchill, Jimmy Choo, Annie Lennox and Stephen Hawking have all been given the Freedom of the City of London. Which footballer joined their ranks this week? Harry Kane Ian Wright David Beckham Bobby Charlton Jeffrey Hoogland set a new world record this week by cycling one kilometre in what time? 39.812 seconds 48.675 seconds 55.433 seconds 67.123 second Eddie Jones has left his job as manager of the Australia rugby union team after just nine games. How many of them did they win? None Two Four Seven Harry Kane scored three times in Bayern Munich’s 8-0 win against Darmstadt. What else happened three times in that match? Three players scored from their own half Three players were sent off There were three injuries to the officials – with the referee and his two assistants both being replaced over the 90 minutes Leroy Sané scored three goals What happened in Bayern’s next match? They lost 1-0 to Darmstadt in the cup They won 9-0, with Kane scoring four goals They lost to a team from the German third tier Kane was sent off for taking his shirt off after scoring a winning goal Glenn Maxwell was ruled out of Australia’s match against England at the Cricket World Cup with an injury. What happened to him? One of his teammates threw a cricket ball at him and broke his jaw He fell off a golf cart and suffered a concussion He broke his leg in a game of five-a-side football before training He pulled his hamstring while cleaning his bedroom Football clubs from which city are bottom of the Premier League and the Championship? London Birmingham Nottingham Sheffield Neil Jones is representing England in the European Pool Championships this week in Malta. His rise to the team has been remarkable – what happened? He was playing at his local pub this summer, was spotted by the England manager and was given a place in the team He showed off his skills on TikTok and was scouted by the England captain He went to the England team hotel during their last tournament, challenged the players to a game and beat them all He won the lottery, gave up his job and became an expert pool player Which football manager was sacked this week even though his team are unbeaten in their league this season, with six wins and two draws? Robbie Fowler Steve Bould Robbie Keane Phil Neville The women’s Ballon d’Or has been awarded for five years. Who has been in the top 10 every year? Sam Kerr Marta Mary Earps Alexia Putellas The men’s Tour de France will begin in Florence next year. Where will it finish? Paris Nice Rome Bordeaux Tyson Fury was pushed all the way by Francis Ngannou in their fight on Saturday night. The world champion won a split-decision victory even though he suffered a knockdown in the third round. What was Ngannou’s previous experience as a boxer? He had lost his only previous professional fight on points He had a brief amateur career in his teens, winning four fights and losing two He had never boxed before – neither as a professional nor an amateur He had three warm-ups fights for Fury and lost two of them Luton host Liverpool in the Premier League for the first time this weekend. Who scored from his own half when the teams met at Kenilworth Road in the FA Cup in 2006? Steven Gerrard Xabi Alonso Peter Crouch Harry Kewell Daniil Medvedev had a rough time at the Paris Masters this week. He was booed by fans after his defeat to Grigor Dimitrov and seemed to react by giving them the middle finger. What did Medvedev say he was doing when he put up his finger? “Checking the time on my watch” “Counting my Ferraris” “Checking my nails” “Seeing which way was the wind was blowing”

Solutions

1:A - Eben Etzebeth was the only South African in the XV, which included five Ireland players. Andy Farrell was voted coach of the year after his team went out in the quarter-finals., 2:C - The All Blacks were crowned world champions in 2011 and 2015. , 3:B - “I only ever wanted to be a professional footballer,” said Wright as he accepted the honour. “I’m humbled to be getting the Freedom of the City of London award. London is a city I love and one I’m proud to represent. Thank you to all the people who have believed in me along the way. My family, my team, Steve Coppell, Mr Dein, George Graham, Arsène Wenger, Glenn Hoddle, David Rocastle, and, of course, Mr Pigden. I hope that I can pass on some of their wisdom to all the young people I meet and work with.”, 4:C - That’s an average speed of 65 km/h after a standing start. He reached a top speed of 80 km/h., 5:B - Unsurprisingly, he was quick to point out that he was not the problem, saying: “I went in there with a plan to change Australian rugby, which not only involves the team, but the system to put it together. When you’ve had 20 years of unsuccessful rugby that’s because of the system and the system needs to change. I went in with a plan of how to change the system and that’s unable to be changed. I felt my job would be compromised for the next four years, which I wasn’t prepared to do.”, 6:B - Bayern went down to 10 men when Joshua Kimmich was sent off in the fourth minute but Darmstadt could not take advantage and ended the game with just nine players on the pitch., 7:C - Bayern play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this weekend so it will be interesting to see which version of their team turns up. , 8:B - He expects to be back in action before the end of the tournament., 9:D - The two clubs – United and City – have played 24 league games between them this season. They have lost 19 of them, drawn four and won one. , 10:D - Jones, a tiler from Stoke-on-Trent, says he had just £13 in his pocket when he won £2.4m on the lottery. “Not long after we won, I went to the local pool hall and there was a friend of mine who I used to do karaoke and watch the football with,” he said. “I picked a cue up, had a knock, and then I came back home and measured up our dining room so I could buy a decent pool table. So now, when Coronation Street is on, I’m in here – so I get lots of practice. Winning the lottery allowed me to put those hours in. If I didn’t win, I wouldn’t have been able to buy the table, I wouldn’t have had the time – I’d still be on my hands and knees tiling.” , 11:A - Al-Qadsiah sacked Fowler after a 2-0 win that left his team second in the league. , 12:A - Kerr has never won the award, but she has been voted second (this year), third (2022, 2021 and 2019) and fifth (in 2018)., 13:B - The race will finish outside of the Paris region for the first time in its 121-year history because of the Olympics. The women’s race will begin in the Netherlands and end in the Alps., 14:C - Ngannou delivered one of the most impressive debuts in sports history. , 15:B - Liverpool won the tie 5-3, with Xabi Alonso scoring twice – from 40 yards out with his right foot and from 70 yards out with his left. , 16:C - “I just checked my nails,” protested Medvevev. “It’s nothing more than that. Why would I do that to this beautiful crowd?”

