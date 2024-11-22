Sports quiz of the week: a rapid rise, a record losing run and social media beef

Katie Taylor, Marcus Rashford with Casemiro, and Katie Boulter. Composite: Getty Images/Shutterstock/Reuters

The late John Prescott was a director of which rugby league club? Hull FC Castleford Hull Kingston Rovers London Broncos Pep Guardiola's contract extension takes him to 2026 as Manchester City manager. But who is the club's second-longest-serving manager of the 21st century? Manuel Pellegrini Kevin Keegan Roberto Mancini Stuart Pearce Rafael Nadal retired this week, but when he became a tennis professional, he was first famous for being the nephew of footballer Miguel Ángel Nadal. What is his uncle's nickname? The Beast of Bilbao The Salamander of Salamanca The Beast of Barcelona The Monster of Mallorca Chelsea and Australia striker Sam Kerr has announced that she and her partner Kristie Mewis are to become parents. Who does Mewis play for? West Ham Aston Villa Chelsea Brighton So far, the Fifa Club World Cup set for next summer in the US, has secured one sponsor. Which company? Apple Remington Hisense Saudia Airlines Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight. In what other sport did Taylor represent the Republic of Ireland? Soccer Camogie Lacrosse Rugby union Which of these fighters has not beaten Mike Tyson? Danny Williams Buster Douglas Buster Mathis Jr Kevin McBride Marcus Rashford and Casemiro used the international break to go and see which US sports team play? New York Red Bulls New York Knicks New York Jets Brooklyn Nets Losing to South Africa this weekend would equal how many straight defeats for Wales and Warren Gatland? 13 18 11 12 New Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim played only 14 times for Portugal but was selected for which two tournaments? Euro 2008 and World Cup 2010 World Cup 2010 and World Cup 2014 Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018 Euro 2004 and Euro 2012 Lebron James is taking a hiatus from social media, citing too many "negative takes". But which megastar unfollowed the NBA star last month? Jake Paul Drake Beyoncé David Beckham Tom Brady, part-owner of Birmingham City, is now a part-owner of which NFL franchise? New England Patriots Tennessee Titans Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets After two WTA Tour titles, Britain's Katie Boulter is finishing the tennis year ranked among the world’s top 25. Where was she ranked 18 months ago? 26 Outside the top 50 Outside the top 100 Outside the top 150 How many starts has Reece James made for Chelsea in 2024? Zero One Three 20 British double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee has retired at the age of 36. How did the triathlon great make headlines in 2016? He drank a beer during a race, given to him by a member of the crowd. He helped his brother, Jonny, whose legs were giving way in the final metres of a race The Yorkshireman drank a cup of tea on the Olympic podium He cartwheeled over the finish line to win Olympic gold

Solutions

1:C - Hull KR are based in Prescott's former constituency of Kingston upon Hull East., 2:B - Keegan served three years nine months, though Mancini's City played 191 games to Keegan's 176 in his three years and six months. , 3:C - Miguel Ángel Nadal, a fearsome midfielder and defender, also played for Mallorca and the Spanish national team. , 4:A - Kristie plays for West Ham as a midfielder. , 5:C - The Chinese electronic firm – already a Fifa sponsor – have signed up. , 6:A - Taylor made 11 appearances and scored two goals for the senior Republic of Ireland team., 7:C - Mathis, in 1995, was the second fight for Tyson after release from his imprisonment for rape. Tyson's victory set up a world-title bout with Frank Bruno. , 8:B - While Rashford (wearing a fetching fur coat, sat courtside) Casemiro and his wife sat in the stands, 9:D - Gatland has offered to stand aside for the Six Nations. He has previously led Wales to three grand slams. , 10:B - Amorim was a late call-up for 2010 after Nani pulled out with injury and played just five minutes. He played 90 minutes in a 2-1 win over Ghana in 2014 that couldn't prevent Portugal's elimination. , 11:B - The rapper unfollowed on Instagram, with the source of the schism reported to be James attending a Kendrick Lamar gig. Drake and Lamar don't get on, it is fair to say. , 12:C - Brady's latest venture has caused problems with his other career as a TV pundit with Fox, with questions of conflict of interest being raised. , 13:D - Boulter's recent rise was hugely helped by a first victory at 500 level in San Diego., 14:C - The right-back sustained yet another hamstring injury this week and will miss Chelsea’s Premier League visit to Leicester on Saturday, 15:B - Suffering from the heat at at the Triathlon World Series event in Mexico, Jonny Brownlee's legs started wobbling on the home straight. Alastair supported his brother on the home straight and pushed Jonny forward to finish the race in second place

Scores