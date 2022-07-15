Sports quiz of the week: The Open, Tour de France, Euro 2022 and Newbury

Paul Campbell
·4 min read
  • Tom Pidcock
    Tom Pidcock
    British cyclist
Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian
Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

  1. The 150th Open is being played this weekend at St Andrews, the Home of Golf. Where were the first 12 Open championships held?

    1. St Andrews

    2. Prestwick

    3. Royal Portrush

    4. Muirfield

  2. The winner of the Open this weekend will receive $2,500,000. What was the prize for the first champion in 1860?

    1. A belt

    2. A jug

    3. Seven pairs of socks

    4. A year’s supply of house plants

  3. Beth Mead scored a hat-trick for England against Norway at the Women’s Euros this week. Mead bought a dog during lockdown. What is it called?

    1. Rishi

    2. Boris

    3. Sir Patrick Vallance

    4. Rona

  4. Novak Djokovic started the Wimbledon fortnight as the world No 3. Where is he in the world rankings now?

    1. No 1

    2. No 3

    3. No 7

    4. No 9

  5. There are four huge rugby union internationals this weekend. Which of these best-of-three series is not tied at 1-1 before the final Test?

    1. New Zealand v Ireland

    2. England v Australia

    3. South Africa v Wales

    4. Argentina v Scotland

    5. All four series are tied 1-1 before the final day of Tests

  6. All Blacks v Ireland - 2nd Test at Dunedin, 9 July 2022<br>James Ryan of Ireland grabs a line out ball against New Zealand during their second rugby union international match in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
    All Blacks v Ireland - 2nd Test at Dunedin, 9 July 2022
    James Ryan of Ireland grabs a line out ball against New Zealand during their second rugby union international match in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

    Ireland have already made history on their tour by beating the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time in their history. Who were the last visiting team to win a series in New Zealand (in 1994)?

    1. England

    2. The British and Irish Lions

    3. Wales

    4. France

  7. Alex Wrigley is playing at the Open this week. What is unusual about Wrigley?

    1. His father and grandfather have both won the Open

    2. His twin brother Sierra is also competing at the tournament

    3. His caddie has a better world ranking than he does

    4. He has played for Scotland in the Six Nations

  8. There is a big day of horse racing at Newbury on Saturday, but what is unusual about the final race of the day?

    1. The organisers are experimenting with a time-trial race rather that having all the horses set off at once

    2. Four of the jockeys racing are brothers

    3. No jockeys are competing in the race

    4. All of the jockeys are women

  9. Tom Pidcock won a stage at the Tour de France this week, becoming the youngest cyclist to win on Alpe d’Huez. This is Pidcock’s first time competing on the Tour. In which sport did he win a gold medal for Team GB at the Olympics last year?

    1. BMX racing

    2. Track cycling

    3. BMX freestyle

    4. Mountain biking

  10. Raheem Sterling has moved from Liverpool to Manchester City to Chelsea. Which two other footballers have played for these three clubs in the Premier League? Daniel Sturridge and …

    1. Yossi Benayoun

    2. Joe Cole

    3. Craig Bellamy

    4. Nicolas Anelka

Solutions

1:B - St Andrews was the second venue to host the event., 2:A - Young Tom Morris was allowed to keep the belt after he won the Open three years in a row in 1868, 1869 and 1870. With no belt to give future winners, the Open introduced a Claret Jug, which is still awarded to this day. Morris, the champion in 1872, was the first name engraved on the jug. He died in St Andrews in 1875 on Christmas Day. He was only 24 years old., 3:D - Yes, she named her dog after the virus., 4:C - There were no rankings points available at Wimbledon meaning that Djokovic fell to his lowest ranking in four years after winning his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title., 5:E - After four defeats for the Home Nations in the opening Tests, all four won last week to set up four deciders this Saturday. , 6:D - Only four teams have won series in New Zealand: South Africa in 1937, the Lions in 1971, Australia in 1986 and France in 1994 – all in the amateur days., 7:C - Wrigley’s caddie is his wife, Johanna Gustavsson, who is one of the best players on the women’s tour., 8:C - The lack of competitors seems to be a united response to the low prize money. Trainer Ralph Beckett called £6,500 on offer "derisory" and "a disgrace" for such a big race at Newbury on a Saturday., 9:D - Pidcock won the men’s cross-country mountain biking event in Japan. , 10:D - Anelka played for six clubs in the Premier League – Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton, Chelsea and West Brom – as well as playing for PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus among others.

Scores

  1. 1 and above.

    Ah well. There's always next week.

  2. 2 and above.

    Ah well. There's always next week.

  3. 3 and above.

    Ah well. There's always next week.

  4. 4 and above.

    Not bad. Not bad at all.

  5. 5 and above.

    Nicely done. Have a great weekend.

  6. 6 and above.

    A fine score. Have a great weekend.

  7. 7 and above.

    That's a great score. Have a good weekend.

  8. 8 and above.

    That's a brilliant score. Have a good weekend.

  9. 9 and above.

    That's a brilliant score. Have a good weekend.

  10. 0 and above.

    Oh dear.

  11. 10 and above.

    That's a stunning score. Have a good weekend.

