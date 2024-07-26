Sports quiz of the week: Olympics, sturdy beds, cheating and money

Tadej Pogacar, Sol Aguirre of Peru, Xander Schauffele. Composite: Getty Images, Reuters

Tadej Pogacar won his Tour de France title at the weekend. Where? Paris Nice Marseille Barcelona Pogacar has withdrawn from the Olympics. What is one of his reasons for not competing for Slovenia at the Games? His bicycle broke during the last stage of the Tour He’s angry that his girlfriend was not picked to compete as well He has not recovered from the celebrations and says he can't "give his best" He said “the Olympics should only be for track and field sports” The fixtures for the upcoming WSL season were announced this week. Which club is playing in the top flight this season for the first time? Portsmouth Charlton Fulham Crystal Palace Noah Lyles, one of the favourites to win the 100m sprint at the Olympics, set a new personal best of 9.81 seconds in London last Saturday. What is the Olympic record for the men’s 100m? 9.58 seconds 9.63 seconds 9.77 seconds 9.81 seconds Why are the beds in the Olympic Village made from cardboard? (It's nothing to do with athletes getting intimate). Cardboard was invented in France so the beds are an expression of local culture The IOC say it was the only “affordable option” given that they had to make so many For sustainability reasons Research shows cardboard is the best material to rest muscles The United States came from 16 points down to avoid one of the biggest shocks in basketball history in a dramatic 101-100 victory over which country in their Olympics warm-up match in London? South Sudan Great Britain Thailand Morocco Which former England international, who made 653 appearances in the Premier League, has come out of retirement to play for Hurstpierpoint FC in the 11th tier of English football? Frank Lampard David James Gareth Barry Emile Heskey Canada v Sweden: Gold Medal Match Women's Football - Olympics: Day 14

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Julia Grosso #7 of Team Canada celebrates scoring the winning penalty in the penalty shoot out during the Women's Gold Medal Match between Canada and Sweden on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on August 06, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images) Canada, the reigning Olympic champions in women's football, have been accused of spying on New Zealand. What is the accusation? That Canada sent a scout to watch New Zealand train through a hole in a fence They left a tape recorder in the dressing room to listen in to the session That Canada flew a drone over their training session They broke into their dressing room and stole their set-piece coach’s plans for free-kicks Complete this sequence: Northern Ireland, USA, Sweden, USA, Italy, Ireland, USA, Australia, USA … Spain USA Wales France Xander Schauffele’s victory at the Open means American golfers hold all four of the majors in the men’s game. Golfers from the United States have won 287 major titles – by far the most of any country. Which country is second on that list with 55 wins? England South Africa Australia Scotland Billy Horschel birdied his last three holes at the Open, taking him from fifth in the leaderboard to joint-second. How much more in prize money did he earn after climbing three spots up the leaderboard? $123,500 $200,500 $500,000 $738,000 There was an unusual situation at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, when Lando Norris was ordered to let his teammate Oscar Piastri overtake him and win the race. Which team do both drivers represent? Ferrari Red Bull McLaren Mercedes Andy Murray says he will retire after the Olympics. How many grand slams has he won? One Three Five Seven Where are the Olympic surfing events taking place? Paris Guadeloupe Réunion Tahiti After complaints from people in the local area, players at the Southwick and Shoreham cricket club, near Brighton, have been forbidden from doing what? Screaming “Outttt!” when they appeal for an lbw Hitting balls for six Playing on Sundays Going to the local pub and talking about cricket

Solutions

1:B - For the first time in its history, the Tour did not finish in Paris. The capital has been busy preparing for another sporting event ..., 2:B - Pogacar’s girlfriend, Urska Zigart, is Slovenia’s highest-ranked cyclist but she was not selected for the team. Pogacar said he was "disgusted" and “speechless” about the decision. When asked if her absence led to his withdrawal, he said: "It’s not the main reason, but for sure it didn’t help. She definitely deserves her spot. She’s the double national champion in road race and time trial. It is what it is, and now we can go on holiday together.", 3:D - Palace visit Tottenham for their first game of the campaign., 4:B - Usain Bolt set the record in London in 2012. Bolt also owns the world record of 9.58 seconds., 5:C - The design is part of the IOC’s drive to make the Olympics more sustainable. The beds will be fully recycled. , 6:A - The USA squad is filled with some of the NBA’s best-paid players, while only four of the South Sudan team have played an NBA game., 7:C - The 43-year-old will be playing in the Mid Sussex Football League Championship., 8:C - The Canada team has since apologised., 9:B - These are the nationalities of the golfers who have won the last 10 Open titles., 10:D - Most of that success came in the early days of the Open. Paul Lawrie is Scotland’s most recent major winner – but that was 25 years ago., 11:D - That’s a good hour’s work., 12:C - Piastri led the race until Norris was favoured by the team at a pit stop to ward off a challenge from Lewis Hamilton. The decision for Piastri to win essentially compensated him for the earlier pit-stop strategy. , 13:B - He won Wimbledon twice and the US Open once – and he also won two Olympic gold medals., 14:D - In French Polynesia, nearly 10,000 miles away from Paris., 15:B - After nearby residents complained about damage to windows, cars and sheds, players were told that their first six will not count for any runs and their second will lead to an immediate dismissal.

