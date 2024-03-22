Sports quiz of the week: Kobbie Mainoo, Laura Kenny and Andy Murray

Kobbie Mainoo , Laura Kenny, Andy Murray. Composite: Getty Images

Kobbie Mainoo has been called into the England squad at the age of 18. Who is the youngest player to have represented England, doing so at 17? Theo Walcott Duncan Edwards Wayne Rooney Michael Owen England host Brazil at Wembley on Saturday night. Brazil were the first visitors to the new Wembley stadium in June 2007. Who made his debut in that match, winning the first of his two England caps and becoming the first player from his club to represent England for 100 years? Kevin Davies James Beattie Nicky Shorey Steve Guppy Which footballer will miss the international break this weekend due to injury, bringing an end to his world record run of playing in his country’s last 84 matches? Cristiano Ronaldo Antoine Griezmann Jordan Henderson Ángel Di María Laura Kenny is retiring from cycling. How many Olympic gold medals has she won? Three Five Seven Nine Who is the only British athlete to have won more Olympic gold medals than Laura Kenny? Chris Hoy Ben Ainslie Steve Redgrave Jason Kenny Where was this photo taken? Montreal Miami Melbourne Mexico City Which team finished the men's Six Nations with a points difference of zero, having scored 115 points and conceded 115 points in their five games? France England Scotland Wales Italy will go into Euro 2024 this summer as the reigning champions, but their manager, Luciano Spalletti, says he is worried that his players are addicted to ... Pizza and pasta Playstation Pokémon Partying The Women’s Six Nations begins this weekend. Which team has won the tournaments for the last five years running? France England Ireland Scotland Marlie Packer will win her 100th cap for England this weekend. What was Packer’s first career before she went professional as a rugby player? She was a sports journalist She was an actor (who was last seen in Line of Duty) She was a plumber She was a standup comedian The Women’s Champions League has reached the quarter-final stage. Which country has two clubs in the last eight? Norway Sweden Spain France What are the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team scrapping after 27 years? Their mascot Phillie Phanatic as he “no longer chimes with our values” The $1 hotdogs they sell at their stadium Free seats for the first 50 people who arrive at the gate Their walk-on music – Thriller by Micheal Jackson Who won the women’s World Snooker Championship this week, becoming the first player from her country to win the tournament? Bai Yulu from China Karen Corr from Northern Ireland Mink Nutcharut from Thailand Reanne Evans from England Coventry have been drawn against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals. Who did they play in the final when they won the Cup in 1987? Manchester United Tottenham Everton Watford Premiership rugby returns on Friday night after an eight-week break for the Six Nations. Which team is bottom of the table having lost all 12 of their games this season? Leicester Tigers Bristol Exeter Chiefs Newcastle Falcons The snooker player Kyren Wilson travelled to China to play at the World Open. What went wrong for him? He forgot that the World Open is not in China this year – it's in Qatar He travelled by train but had to leave his cue behind as they are not allowed on public transport in China He miscalculated the time difference and arrived a day late for his first match He lost his luggage along the way so had to play in a tracksuit

Solutions

1:A - Walcott was 17 years and 75 days old when he played for England against Hungary in May 2006. He had only made 23 appearances for his club, Arsenal, before his international debut and none of them were in the Premier League., 2:C - Shorey was the first Reading player to represent England in almost 100 years., 3:B - Griezmann has not missed a France match for seven years., 4:B - Kenny won gold medals in London, Rio and Tokyo., 5:D - Her husband. , 6:B - Having won his first-round match at the Miami Open, Andy Murray was keen to tell the watching world that there is still life in the old dog yet., 7:C - Scotland remain the most unpredictable team in the Six Nations. All of their games were tight: they beat Wales by one point, lost to Italy by two points, lost to Ireland and France by four points, and beat England by nine points. You never know which Scotland will show up but they are always worth watching., 8:B - Spalletti set out his case to the media, saying: “Don’t you care about PlayStations? You don’t give a damn. Do you think that it’s right that professionals wearing the Italy shirt don’t sleep at night to play and don’t give their best the next day. Addictions are not good. Your profession should not be disturbed. Anyone who wants to waste time doesn’t come to the national team.”, 9:B - England are extremely dominant in the competition: they have won 64 of their 75 matches in the Six Nations. , 10:C - Packer was still working as a plumber when she won the World Cup with England in 2014. , 11:D - PSG and Lyon. The other six teams are: Ajax, Barcelona, Brann, Benfica, Chelsea and Häcken., 12:B - They were fed up with fans throwing hotdogs at games so put up the prices. , 13:A - It was an entertaining final. Yulu clinched victory by potting the pink in the deciding frame. , 14:B - Coventry won the final 3-2. They also beat Manchester United on that cup run in 1987. The teams met at Old Trafford in the second round and Coventry won 1-0., 15:D - They have not won a home game for a year., 16:B - "We were advised to travel into Beijing and then get an internal flight to Yushan but I’d rather reduce flying time as much as I can," said Wilson. "I like jumping on the bullet train. The cue is not the be-all and end-all for me. I feel like I could pick up another one if it goes wrong."

