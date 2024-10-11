Sports quiz of the week: Johan Neeskens, Bond and airborne antics

Johan Neeskens, who died earlier this week, was more than an outstanding footballer. Photograph: VI-Images/Getty Images

On this day in 1937, Bobby Charlton was born. What was his brother's name? Horace Charlie John Jack Darts' World Grand Prix is in full swing. What is unique about the tournament? It's played over sets not legs You have to finish with a treble not a double You have to start with a bullseye You have to start with a double Snooker's Wuhan Open is nearing its end. What feat did Chris Wakelin achieve in his last-16 match against Ding Junhui? A 147 Winning every frame to nil Three total clearances in a row The fastest century of all time Manchester City beat Barcelona 2-0 in the WCL earlier this week, their second goal scored by Khadija Shaw. Why is her nickname "Bunny"? Because she loves carrots Because she has buck teeth Because she loves rabbits Because, as a child, she was obsessed with the Looney Tunes legend Bugs Johan Neeskens died earlier this week. Aside from football, he was a youth international for the Netherlands in which sport? Baseball Basketball Handball Equestrianism From 2025, Wimbledon has decided to use AI instead of line judges. To which James Bond was five-time women's doubles champ Pam Shriver once married? Sean Connery Roger Moore George Lazenby Timothy Dalton Sophie Ecclestone won player of the match in England's win over South Africa at the women's T20 World Cup and tops the world rankings. In 161 matches for England, all formats, how many wickets has she taken? 238 248 249 268 Yesterday, HC Brook became the sixth England batter to score a Test triple century. But what is his middle name? Charles Chesney Cherrington Charleston Which of these clubs has not won the Women's Champions League? Umea Real Madrid Turbine Potsdam Wolfsburg Last night, England lost 2-1 to Greece at Wembley. When they met in the 2001 World Cup qualifier famous for David Beckham's injury-time equaliser, who scored England's first goal? Teddy Sheringham Michael Owen Emile Heskey Paul Scholes On Saturday night, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol fight to become undisputed champion of the world. But at what weight? Middleweight Super-welterweight Light heavyweight Cruiserweight On Sunday Manchester United meet Tottenham in the WSL, their first meeting since the FA Cup final won 4-0 by United. Who was player of the match that day? Ella Toone Leah Galton Katie Zelem Lucía García The F1 circus arrives in Texas soon. How many races have there been since Max Verstappen – reigning three-time champion and leader of the driver standings – won one? 7 8 9 10 Which English men's side have scored the most league goals in the top four divisions so far this season? Walsall Manchester City Birmingham City Sunderland David Gower is back commentating on Test matches. But when playing for England against Queensland in January 1991, he and John Morris were fined for going up in a Tiger Moth plane mid-match. Who brought up their hundred as the pair swooped down over the action? Graham Gooch Robin Smith Michael Atherton Allan Lamb

Solutions

1:C - Bobby's brother was known as Jack, but his name was John., 2:D - Players must hit the outer ring before they can proceed with the leg., 3:C - Wakelin responded to losing the first frame with runs of 128, 139 and 132., 4:A - Shaw is the youngest of 13 and when, as a child, she drank her brother Kentardo's carrot juice, he likened her to a bunny and the nickname stuck., 5:A - Neeskens – also a talented gymnast – was offered a trial at the Chicago Cubs, but preferred to stick with football. "Playing baseball I learned many details that were useful to football," he said. "When you determine the flight of the pitch and judging it as a catcher without a perfect view. That sharpened one of my strengths as a footballer, having a wider field of vision. I learned to think ahead. It has many parallels with football: speed, acceleration, adaptation, balance, spatial awareness, anticipation, and more.", 6:C - Shriver and Lazenby married in 2002, had three children, and divorced in 2011., 7:D - Ecclestone has taken 32 Test wickets, 108 ODI wickets and 128 T20i wickets., 8:C - Harry Cherrington Brook once had a pet pig called Peppa., 9:B - The Spanish giants have been men's champions of Europe 15 times, but are yet to break their duck in the women's version., 10:A - A second-half sub for Robbie Folwer, it took Sheringham just 10 seconds to score with a typically clever header., 11:C - Beterbiev is 20-0, Bivol is 23-0. , 12:D - García scored twice, then left United for CF Monterrey. , 13:B - Verstappen last took the chequered flag at the Spanish Grand Prix in June., 14:A - The Saddlers have scored 19 times, Sunderland 18, City and Birmingham 17., 15:B - Morris had already made 132 – his last innings for England – while Smith recorded 108.

Scores