Sports quiz of the week: historic wins, shock defeats and main characters

Hobby horses, Erin Cuthbert and Erling Haaland. Composite: AP, Alamy, EPA

Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in four Premier League games this season. How many top-flight teams is he currently outscoring? 10 12 15 19 Nottingham Forest ended Liverpool’s perfect start with a 1-0 away win on Saturday. Who was UK prime minister the previous time Forest won at Anfield? Harold Macmillan Harold Wilson Margaret Thatcher Liz Truss Who described being left out of key matches as ‘a bitter pill to swallow?’ Russell Wilson Jack Draper Leona Maguire Antony Anthony Joshua faces Daniel Dubois at Wembley on Saturday night, with the IBF world heavyweight title on the line. Who is the only fighter to have defeated both men? Tyson Fury Andy Ruiz Jr Joe Joyce Oleksandr Usyk There were plenty of shocks in the NFL over the weekend. Who were the only team from last season’s final four who managed to win? Baltimore Ravens Kansas City Chiefs Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers The Women’s Super League kicks off this weekend. Last season, Chelsea narrowly retained their title but who was the top scorer? Khadija Shaw (Manchester City) Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal) Nikita Parris (Manchester United) Elisabeth Terland (Brighton) An unpredictable Formula One season continues this weekend in Singapore. How many different drivers have won a race this season? Five Seven Nine 11 Where in the world was this picture taken? Florence Folkestone Fortaleza Frankfurt In cricket, Afghanistan and New Zealand’s match in India became the eighth men’s Test in history to end with what outcome? A tie An innings win inside two days Abandoned without a ball bowled Total runs scored below 500 Which British player won their first-ever WTA Tour title in Tunisia on Sunday? Emma Raducanu Sonay Kartal Harriet Dart Jodie Burrage 'Someone has to take care of us, because we are the main characters of this sport or business or whatever you want to call it.' Who said this? Tyreek Hill Tom Curry Rodri Dan Evans Which former golf major winner who defected to LIV was 'relegated' from the breakaway tournament this week? Cameron Smith Brooks Koepka Bubba Watson Sergio García Salvatore 'Totò' Schillaci, Italy's 1990 World Cup hero, died this week at the age of 59. Schillaci won the Italia '90 Golden Shoe with six goals. Who came second, with five? Roger Milla Tomas Skuhravy Gary Lineker Lothar Matthäus This week, the city of Portland, Oregon was awarded an expansion team in which US sporting league? WNBA NHL NWSL Major League Cricket Finally, can you complete this sequence? Manchester, Melbourne, Delhi, Glasgow, Gold Coast, Birmingham ...? Auckland Brisbane Glasgow Kuala Lumpur

Solutions

1:D - Chelsea are the division’s second-highest scorers behind City, with eight goals., 2:B - Wilson was near the end of his first term as PM in February 1969 when Forest won 2-0 at Anfield against Bill Shankly’s Liverpool, four months before Apollo 11 landed on the moon., 3:C - The Irish golfer was omitted from three of four possible appearances in the Solheim Cup before Sunday’s singles, and said the Europe captain, Suzann Pettersen, 'didn’t give much reason.' Europe lost to the USA in Virginia, ending their five-year hold on the trophy., 4:D - Usyk has defeated Joshua twice, taking his world titles in September 2021 and retaining them in August 2022 before beating Dubois in August 2023. Ruiz Jr (Joshua in 2019) and Joyce (Dubois, in 2020) are the only other men to defeat either fighter., 5:B - The defending Super Bowl champions were pushed all the way by the Cincinnati Bengals but inevitably won via a last-second field goal. Baltimore lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the 49ers were beaten by the Minnesota Vikings., 6:A - Shaw scored 21 goals in 22 games but it wasn’t enough to prise the trophy from Chelsea. She will be joined at City this season by Miedema, while Parris and Terland have swapped clubs in a busy summer of WSL transfers., 7:B - Max Verstappen (seven wins) is joined by Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton (all on two), plus Carlos Sainz and George Russell (one each). The record for a single season is 11, in 1982 – from just 16 races., 8:D - It's a competitor at Germany's first hobby horsing championships, held earlier this week., 9:C - The game in Greater Noida was rained off across all five days – the first time this has happened since New Zealand v India in Dunedin, back in 1998., 10:B - Kartal was 298th in the world before her run to Wimbledon's third round this year; she is now inside the world's top 100 for the first time, at No 96., 11:C - The Spain and Manchester City midfielder has warned that footballers could go on strike over the amount of games they are expected to play each season., 12:C - Watson finished 53rd in the individual standings, with only the top 48 players retained for next season – but as a team captain, he is almost certain to be kept on the tour., 13:B - The Czechoslovakia striker scored a hat-trick against Costa Rica and twice against the USA. Milla, Lineker and Matthäus all scored four goals each., 14:A - The as-yet unnamed team will join the growing women's basketball league in 2026, and are owned by the same group that control the NWSL's Portland Thorns., 15:C - These are the cities to have hosted the Commonwealth Games in the 21st century. Glasgow is set to host again in 2026, having staged it in 2014, after the state of Victoria in Australia withdrew as hosts.

