Sports quiz of the week: Comoros, Conte, Caulker, crowds and collapses

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Campbell
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Duncan Ferguson
    Scottish association football player and manager (born 1971)
<span>Photograph: BackpagePix/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: BackpagePix/Shutterstock

Who came back? Who fell away? Who changed tracks?


  1. Tottenham came from behind to beat Leicester thanks to goals from Steven Bergwijn in the 95th minute and 97th minute, extending Antonio Conte’s unbeaten start at the club to nine league games. Which manager holds the record for the longest unbeaten start in the Premier League?

    1. Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

    2. Frank Clark at Nottingham Forest

    3. Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

    4. Bruce Rioch at Arsenal

  2. With Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer absent from the Australian Open, Rafa Nadal has a great chance to break the record they share for most grand slam singles titles. They have all won the same number of slams; how many?

    1. 15

    2. 20

    3. 25

    4. 30

  3. Players have been unimpressed by the behaviour of some fans at the Australian Open. Andy Murray said it was “incredibly irritating”; Daniil Medvedev said some in the crowd had “a low IQ”; and Nick Kyrios likened the stadium to “a zoo”. What were they referring to?

    1. Fans shouting Novak Djokovic’s name between points

    2. Some fans falling asleep and snoring during the later matches

    3. Fans eating popcorn too loudly while the players are preparing to serve

    4. Fans continually chanting the “siuuuu” celebration made famous by Cristiano Ronaldo

  4. EVERTON V LIVERPOOL, F.A. PREMIERSHIP MATCH, GOODISON PARK. 11/12/04. PIC: TOM JENKINS. DUNCAN FERGUSON FEIGNS TO HEAD-BUTT REFEREE STEVE BENNETT.
    EVERTON V LIVERPOOL, F.A. PREMIERSHIP MATCH, GOODISON PARK. 11/12/04. PIC: TOM JENKINS. DUNCAN FERGUSON FEIGNS TO HEAD-BUTT REFEREE STEVE BENNETT.

    Duncan Ferguson has replaced Rafa Benítez at Everton until the club find a new permanent manager. Which Premier League record does Ferguson still hold from his playing days?

    1. He has scored the most headed goals in Premier League history

    2. No player has been sent off more than Ferguson in the Premier League

    3. He is the only player to have scored four headed goals in a Premier League match

    4. He is the only Everton player to have won the Premier League golden boot

  5. Having qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history, Comoros have now made it through their group to the knockout phase of the tournament. Which of these statements about Comoros is false?

    1. It is a former French colony

    2. Since declaring independence in 1975, it has experienced more than 20 attempted coups

    3. The name “Comoros” is derived from the Spanish for “what river?” as the initial settlers assumed the various islands that make up Comoros were one island divided by a winding river

    4. It is the world’s second biggest vanilla producer even though it is only the 178th biggest in terms of area and 165th in terms of population

  6. England lost the Ashes 4-0. Who was England's captain the last time they lost an Ashes series 5-0?

    1. Andrew Flintoff

    2. Alastair Cook

    3. Nasser Hussain

    4. Joe Root

  7. Next Generation of London Young Athletes Inspired by Team GB Performances in Tokyo&lt;br&gt;LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Montell Douglas, Former Sprinter of Great Britain, turned Bobsleigh of Great Britain poses for a portrait as the next generation of London young athletes are inspired by Team GB performances in Tokyo at London Marathon Community Track on August 03, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images for National Lottery)
    Next Generation of London Young Athletes Inspired by Team GB Performances in Tokyo
    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Montell Douglas, Former Sprinter of Great Britain, turned Bobsleigh of Great Britain poses for a portrait as the next generation of London young athletes are inspired by Team GB performances in Tokyo at London Marathon Community Track on August 03, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images for National Lottery)

    How did Montell Douglas make history this week?

    1. She set a new 100m world record – and become the first British woman to hold the 100m record

    2. She became the first woman to be picked to represent Great Britain at the summer and winter Olympics

    3. She became the first former Olympic sprinter to win a match at the Australian Open

    4. She became the first British athlete to be given a place in an Olympic squad while being top of the UK singles chart

  8. Steven Caulker and Wilfried Zaha lined up against each other in the Sierra Leone v Ivory Coast match at the Africa Cup of Nations this week. What do the two players have in common?

    1. They were best friends at primary school

    2. They were the last two players Alex Ferguson signed for Manchester United

    3. They made their international debuts in the same game, playing for England against Sweden a decade ago

    4. They were born on the same day in the same hospital

  9. Why has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians been fined $50,000 by the NFL?

    1. He made a “moon gesture” to the crowd (the NFL’s phrase) after his team scored a touchdown

    2. He slapped one of his own players on his helmet and then pushed him with his elbow

    3. He has been accused of selling NFL matchballs on eBay

    4. He was spotted gulping down a can of Coke – rather than the NFL’s official drink Gatorade – during a game

  10. Why did Bordeaux ditch their shirt sponsors this week?

    1. The company sponsored their local rivals and Bordeaux did not "want to be anything like them"

    2. The company was making jokes about the team on Twitter

    3. The shirts were sponsored by the French equivalent of Poundland and the players said they were not "high end" enough

    4. The players said they were distracted by the logo on the shirts and could no longer wear them

  11. Fulham have played three league games so far in 2022. How many goals have they scored in those games?

    1. None

    2. 15

    3. 19

    4. 28

Solutions

1:C - Sarri went unbeaten in his first 12 league games at Chelsea, something for Spurs to aim for under Conte., 2:B - Nadal has only won the Australian Open once, in 2009., 3:D - Lighten up, guys. , 4:B - Ferguson shares the record for most Premier League red cards with Patrick Vieira and Richard Dunne (eight each). Vinnie Jones, Lee Cattermole, Roy Keane and Alan Smith were sent off seven times., 5:C - That isn’t true for Comoros but something similar did happen in Rio de Janeiro. Portuguese explorers arrived on the coast on 1 January 1502 and assumed the bay in front of them was the mouth of a river. They called the area Rio de Janeiro (River of January), only to find out later it was not a river at all. , 6:B - England have been rubbish in Australia for some time, losing their last three away series 5-0, 4-0 and 4-0., 7:B - Douglas competed in the 100m at the Beijing summer Olympics in 2008 and has been named in the bobsleigh squad for Beijing 2022. , 8:C - Caulker and Zaha made their debuts in England’s 4-2 defeat to Sweden in 2012, a game best remembered for Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s overhead kick. Neither played a competitive game for England so were free to declare for other countries. , 9:B - Arians was trying to move his player away from an opponent so he did not give away a penalty. “I’ll appeal it,” said Arians of the fine. “It ain’t got nothing to do with the game, so we’re good.”, 10:B - After the deal was terminated, the company posted on Twitter: “We’ve been looking for a good defence for an hour but, like Bordeaux, we can’t find it.”, 11:C - They are by far the top scorers in the Championship. In fact, Fulham have scored more goals in their last three games than Barnsley have scored in their 24 games so far this season.

Scores

  1. 2 and above.

    Ah well. Have a good weeknend

  2. 1 and above.

    Ah well. Have a good weeknend

  3. 3 and above.

    Ah well. Have a good weeknend

  4. 4 and above.

    A decent score. Have a good weekend

  5. 5 and above.

    A fine score. Have a good weekend

  6. 6 and above.

    A fine score. Have a good weekend

  7. 7 and above.

    A fine score. Have a great weekend

  8. 8 and above.

    A fine score. Have a great weekend

  9. 9 and above.

    An exceptional score. Have a great weekend

  10. 10 and above.

    An exceptional score. Have a great weekend

  11. 0 and above.

    Ah well. Have a good weeknend

  12. 11 and above.

    Perfection. Have a great weekend

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.