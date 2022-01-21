Sports quiz of the week: Comoros, Conte, Caulker, crowds and collapses

Photograph: BackpagePix/Shutterstock

Who came back? Who fell away? Who changed tracks?





Tottenham came from behind to beat Leicester thanks to goals from Steven Bergwijn in the 95th minute and 97th minute, extending Antonio Conte’s unbeaten start at the club to nine league games. Which manager holds the record for the longest unbeaten start in the Premier League? Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea Frank Clark at Nottingham Forest Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea Bruce Rioch at Arsenal With Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer absent from the Australian Open, Rafa Nadal has a great chance to break the record they share for most grand slam singles titles. They have all won the same number of slams; how many? 15 20 25 30 Players have been unimpressed by the behaviour of some fans at the Australian Open. Andy Murray said it was “incredibly irritating”; Daniil Medvedev said some in the crowd had “a low IQ”; and Nick Kyrios likened the stadium to “a zoo”. What were they referring to? Fans shouting Novak Djokovic’s name between points Some fans falling asleep and snoring during the later matches Fans eating popcorn too loudly while the players are preparing to serve Fans continually chanting the “siuuuu” celebration made famous by Cristiano Ronaldo EVERTON V LIVERPOOL, F.A. PREMIERSHIP MATCH, GOODISON PARK. 11/12/04. PIC: TOM JENKINS. DUNCAN FERGUSON FEIGNS TO HEAD-BUTT REFEREE STEVE BENNETT. Duncan Ferguson has replaced Rafa Benítez at Everton until the club find a new permanent manager. Which Premier League record does Ferguson still hold from his playing days? He has scored the most headed goals in Premier League history No player has been sent off more than Ferguson in the Premier League He is the only player to have scored four headed goals in a Premier League match He is the only Everton player to have won the Premier League golden boot Having qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history, Comoros have now made it through their group to the knockout phase of the tournament. Which of these statements about Comoros is false? It is a former French colony Since declaring independence in 1975, it has experienced more than 20 attempted coups The name “Comoros” is derived from the Spanish for “what river?” as the initial settlers assumed the various islands that make up Comoros were one island divided by a winding river It is the world’s second biggest vanilla producer even though it is only the 178th biggest in terms of area and 165th in terms of population England lost the Ashes 4-0. Who was England's captain the last time they lost an Ashes series 5-0? Andrew Flintoff Alastair Cook Nasser Hussain Joe Root Next Generation of London Young Athletes Inspired by Team GB Performances in Tokyo

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Montell Douglas, Former Sprinter of Great Britain, turned Bobsleigh of Great Britain poses for a portrait as the next generation of London young athletes are inspired by Team GB performances in Tokyo at London Marathon Community Track on August 03, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images for National Lottery) How did Montell Douglas make history this week? She set a new 100m world record – and become the first British woman to hold the 100m record She became the first woman to be picked to represent Great Britain at the summer and winter Olympics She became the first former Olympic sprinter to win a match at the Australian Open She became the first British athlete to be given a place in an Olympic squad while being top of the UK singles chart Steven Caulker and Wilfried Zaha lined up against each other in the Sierra Leone v Ivory Coast match at the Africa Cup of Nations this week. What do the two players have in common? They were best friends at primary school They were the last two players Alex Ferguson signed for Manchester United They made their international debuts in the same game, playing for England against Sweden a decade ago They were born on the same day in the same hospital Why has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians been fined $50,000 by the NFL? He made a “moon gesture” to the crowd (the NFL’s phrase) after his team scored a touchdown He slapped one of his own players on his helmet and then pushed him with his elbow He has been accused of selling NFL matchballs on eBay He was spotted gulping down a can of Coke – rather than the NFL’s official drink Gatorade – during a game Why did Bordeaux ditch their shirt sponsors this week? The company sponsored their local rivals and Bordeaux did not "want to be anything like them" The company was making jokes about the team on Twitter The shirts were sponsored by the French equivalent of Poundland and the players said they were not "high end" enough The players said they were distracted by the logo on the shirts and could no longer wear them Fulham have played three league games so far in 2022. How many goals have they scored in those games? None 15 19 28

Solutions

1:C - Sarri went unbeaten in his first 12 league games at Chelsea, something for Spurs to aim for under Conte., 2:B - Nadal has only won the Australian Open once, in 2009., 3:D - Lighten up, guys. , 4:B - Ferguson shares the record for most Premier League red cards with Patrick Vieira and Richard Dunne (eight each). Vinnie Jones, Lee Cattermole, Roy Keane and Alan Smith were sent off seven times., 5:C - That isn’t true for Comoros but something similar did happen in Rio de Janeiro. Portuguese explorers arrived on the coast on 1 January 1502 and assumed the bay in front of them was the mouth of a river. They called the area Rio de Janeiro (River of January), only to find out later it was not a river at all. , 6:B - England have been rubbish in Australia for some time, losing their last three away series 5-0, 4-0 and 4-0., 7:B - Douglas competed in the 100m at the Beijing summer Olympics in 2008 and has been named in the bobsleigh squad for Beijing 2022. , 8:C - Caulker and Zaha made their debuts in England’s 4-2 defeat to Sweden in 2012, a game best remembered for Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s overhead kick. Neither played a competitive game for England so were free to declare for other countries. , 9:B - Arians was trying to move his player away from an opponent so he did not give away a penalty. “I’ll appeal it,” said Arians of the fine. “It ain’t got nothing to do with the game, so we’re good.”, 10:B - After the deal was terminated, the company posted on Twitter: “We’ve been looking for a good defence for an hour but, like Bordeaux, we can’t find it.”, 11:C - They are by far the top scorers in the Championship. In fact, Fulham have scored more goals in their last three games than Barnsley have scored in their 24 games so far this season.

