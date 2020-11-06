Sports quiz of the week: a chase, a comeback and a confusing calendar

Where will an Irishman, an Englishman and an Ecuadorian be chasing a Slovenian this weekend? Saudi Arabia Italy Spain Czech Republic The great Nobby Stiles died last weekend at the age of 78. Including Stiles, how many Englishmen have won both the World Cup and the European Cup as players? One Two Three Four Rafa Nadal joined the ATP’s 1,000 club this week after securing his 1,000th victory on the tennis tour. Which player has won the most matches on the tour (1,274)? Ivan Lendl Roger Federer Jimmy Connors Novak Djokovic Harry Kane scored his 200th goal for Tottenham this week in their Europa League game against Ludogorets. How many times has he played for the club? 200 250 300 350 Italy had another disappointing year in the Six Nations, finishing bottom of the table for the 15th time in 21 years. When did they last win a game in the tournament? 2018 2015 2012 2009 Lithuanian swimmer Danas Rapsys was on course to challenge the 400m freestyle world record in Budapest this week. Why did he fall short of the record? His shorts slipped down and he had to stop to yank them up, losing precious time There was a fire alarm at the swimming pool and the race was halted Another swimmer – who was a lap behind – came into his lane and put him off He lost count of his laps and stopped 50 metres before the end of the race It was a huge week for AFC Wimbledon, who played in their new 9,000-seat stadium for the first time. The new ground sits just 200 yards from the old Plough Lane stadium, which Wimbledon FC left in 1991. Where were Wimbledon in the table the last time they played at Plough Lane? Seventh in the top flight Top of the second tier Third in the third tier Bottom of the fourth tier Liverpool did not lose a league game at Anfield from February 1978 to January 1981, a run of 63 matches. They equalled that record at the weekend. Who were the last team to beat Liverpool at Anfield in the league, back in 2017? Manchester City Crystal Palace Everton Chelsea Complete this sequence: Croydon, Arsenal, Fulham, Fulham, Arsenal, Charlton, Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal, Everton, Arsenal, Birmingham City, Arsenal, Arsenal, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester City ... Everton Manchester City Millwall Doncaster PSG had a disappointing night in the Champions League on Wednesday, losing at home to RB Leipzig after missing a penalty and having two men sent off. It was a bad week in general for the club. What happened to 10 of their players the night before the game? They were caught at a huge house party in Paris and were fined €5,000 each They fell ill after eating lasagne and had to pull out of the game They got stuck in a lift for 50 minutes in their team hotel They tried to train on the pitch at the Parc des Princes but were stopped by the police due to the lockdown in Paris The Masters begins on Thursday, making an unusual appearance in November. In which month has the event taken place since 1935? March April May June

Solutions

1:C - At the Vuelta a España, where Slovenian Primoz Roglic currently holds a lead over Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, Englishman Hugh Carthy and Irishman Daniel Martin., 2:C - Stiles, Bobby Charlton and Ian Callaghan (although Callaghan didn't play in the final in 1966)., 3:C - There are only four players in the 1,000 club: Connors on 1,274 victories, Federer on 1,242, Lendl on 1,068 and Nadal on 1,000., 4:C - Kane also scored his first goal for Spurs in the Europa League, back in 2011 in a 4-0 win over Shamrock Rovers., 5:B - Since joining the competition in 2000, Italy have won 12 games, drawn one and lost 92., 6:D - After realising his error, Rapsys raced to the finish and won – just., 7:A - Wimbledon were a real force at the time. They won the FA Cup in 1988 and finished the 1990-91 season just three points behind Manchester United. The club re-emerged as AFC Wimbledon in 2002 and have since worked their way up from the ninth tier of English football to League One., 8:B - Christian Benteke scored the winning goal for Palace that day. He has only scored seven goals in 79 league games since then., 9:B - The clubs that have won the Women’s FA Cup in the new millennium., 10:C - Presnel Kimpembe, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Marquinhos, Bandiougou Fadiga, Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye, Moise Kean, Colin Dagba and Kays Ruiz-Atil were all stuck in the lift until some firefighters came to the rescue., 11:B - Sadly, there will be no free-to-air coverage of the tournament in the UK for the first time since 1963.

