Sports quiz of the week: Canelo Álvarez, Xavi, Tonga and Damien Duff
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant are boxing for all four super-middleweight belts on Saturday night. Plant is undefeated in his career. Who is the only boxer to have beaten Canelo in a professional fight?
Gennady Golovkin
Floyd Mayweather
José Cotto
Miguel Cotto
Xavi says he wants to “go back home” to Barcelona and replace Ronald Koeman as the club’s manager. Who is the only player to have made more appearances for the club than Xavi?
Lionel Messi
Sergio Busquets
Ronald Koeman
Pep Guardiola
Which aspect of life at PSG has Messi described as “hellish” and “unbearable”?
The attitude of Parisians
The traffic in Paris city centre
The lack of maté in shops in Paris
The weather
The modern pentathlon is going to be modernised in the wake of the horse-punching incident at the Olympics in Tokyo, with cycling replacing horse riding. Which five sports made up the pentathlon at the ancient Olympic Games?
High kick, pigeon shooting, hide and seek, walking and chess boxing
A 200-yards run, long jump, discus, javelin and a wrestling match between the two athletes who performed best in the other events
Juggling, kickboxing, trampolining, bull riding and tag
Archery, boxing, fishing, sword fighting and a marathon
Eddie Howe has been lined up as the new Newcastle manager. Howe is synonymous with Bournemouth, having made 300 appearances for them as a player and 458 as a manager, but which other club has he managed?
Plymouth
Swindon
Burnley
Portsmouth
The Premier League has released its winter ball for the season. According to the manufacturers, what is the inspiration for the colourful design?
“The 30 years of Premier League light spread around the globe”
“The future of the planet if we not stop climate change”
“The golden age of comic books between 1938 and 1956”
“The hope for world peace we all share”
England are playing Tonga at Twickenham on Saturday. Like some other teams from the Pacific, Tonga perform a war dance before matches. What is it called?
The Haka
The Siva Tau
The Cibi
The Sipi Tau
Damien Duff started his first job in management this week at Shelbourne in Dublin. What does Duff say he will do if he is sacked?
Become a cricket coach
Become a TV presenter
Become a barista
Become a human rights lawyer
The British cyclist Alex Dowsett attempted to break the hour record this week. He didn’t quite manage it, falling 534 metres short. What is the current world record?
30 kilometres and 764 metres
55 kilometres and 89 metres
75 kilometres and 200 metres
90 kilometres and 521 metres
West Ham’s match against Genk in the Europa League was David Moyes’ 1,000th as a manager. At which club did Moyes start his managerial career?
Aberdeen
Celtic
Everton
Preston
Solutions
1:B - Golovkin thinks he beat Canelo as well but the judges disagreed., 2:A - Messi is the club’s record goalscorer too. He scored 672 goals for Barcelona; the player in second place on the list, César Rodríguez, scored 232., 3:B - Messi gave an interview this week about life in Paris. He was largely complimentary about the place but did not sound enthused about having to negotiate the traffic in the city centre while picking up his kids from nursery., 4:B - The ancient and modern pentathlon were both designed to include sports that test the skills of soldiers., 5:C - Howe preceded Sean Dyche as Burnley manager., 6:C - To be fair, it is a very handsome football., 7:D - New Zealand perform the Haka, Samoa the Siva Tau, Fiji the Cibi and Tonga the Sipi Tau., 8:C - When asked about his job prospects this week, Duff said: “I know a lot of the managers probably never get another role they fail in their first gig, but that’s stuff I am fine with. I’ll happily be a barista. I’m halfway through my course. So if does doesn’t work out, you might see me in a coffee shop.”, 9:B - Belgian cyclist Victor Campenaerts set the record in 2019., 10:D - Moyes has managed Preston, Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham. Of all his jobs in management, his highest win percentage came while in charge of Manchester United.
Scores
1 and above.
Ah well. Better luck next Friday. Have a good weekend
2 and above.
Ah well. Better luck next Friday. Have a good weekend
3 and above.
A decent score. Have a great weekend
4 and above.
A decent score. Have a great weekend
5 and above.
A fine score. Have a great weekend
7 and above.
An impressive score. Have a great weekend
6 and above.
An impressive score. Have a great weekend
8 and above.
A superb score. Have a great weekend
10 and above.
Full marks. Superb. Have a great weekend
0 and above.
Ah well. Better luck next Friday. Have a good weekend
9 and above.
A superb score. Have a great weekend