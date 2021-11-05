Sports quiz of the week: Canelo Álvarez, Xavi, Tonga and Damien Duff

Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images

Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant are boxing for all four super-middleweight belts on Saturday night. Plant is undefeated in his career. Who is the only boxer to have beaten Canelo in a professional fight? Gennady Golovkin Floyd Mayweather José Cotto Miguel Cotto Xavi Hernandez

FILE - FC Barcelona's Xavi Hernandez holds up the trophy after winning the Spanish League title at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain on May 23, 2015. Hernández will be allowed to become Barcelona’s next coach upon the payment of his release clause from Al-Sadd, the Qatari club said Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) Xavi says he wants to “go back home” to Barcelona and replace Ronald Koeman as the club’s manager. Who is the only player to have made more appearances for the club than Xavi? Lionel Messi Sergio Busquets Ronald Koeman Pep Guardiola Which aspect of life at PSG has Messi described as “hellish” and “unbearable”? The attitude of Parisians The traffic in Paris city centre The lack of maté in shops in Paris The weather TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS: Best of the Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Modern Pentathlon - Women's Riding - Tokyo Stadium - Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Natsumi Takamiya of Japan falls from her horse during the competition REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File photo SEARCH "BEST OF THE TOKYO OLYMPICS" FOR ALL PICTURES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY. The modern pentathlon is going to be modernised in the wake of the horse-punching incident at the Olympics in Tokyo, with cycling replacing horse riding. Which five sports made up the pentathlon at the ancient Olympic Games? High kick, pigeon shooting, hide and seek, walking and chess boxing A 200-yards run, long jump, discus, javelin and a wrestling match between the two athletes who performed best in the other events Juggling, kickboxing, trampolining, bull riding and tag Archery, boxing, fishing, sword fighting and a marathon Eddie Howe has been lined up as the new Newcastle manager. Howe is synonymous with Bournemouth, having made 300 appearances for them as a player and 458 as a manager, but which other club has he managed? Plymouth Swindon Burnley Portsmouth Southampton Training Session

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: New Premier League winter balls during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on November 02, 2021 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images) The Premier League has released its winter ball for the season. According to the manufacturers, what is the inspiration for the colourful design? “The 30 years of Premier League light spread around the globe” “The future of the planet if we not stop climate change” “The golden age of comic books between 1938 and 1956” “The hope for world peace we all share” Rugby World Cup 2019 - Pool C - United States v Tonga

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Pool C - United States v Tonga - Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Osaka, Japan - October 13, 2019. Tonga players perform the Sipi Tau dance before the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden England are playing Tonga at Twickenham on Saturday. Like some other teams from the Pacific, Tonga perform a war dance before matches. What is it called? The Haka The Siva Tau The Cibi The Sipi Tau Damien Duff started his first job in management this week at Shelbourne in Dublin. What does Duff say he will do if he is sacked? Become a cricket coach Become a TV presenter Become a barista Become a human rights lawyer English cyclist Alex Dowsett tries to beat the hour record in Mexico

epaselect epa09562416 English cyclist Alex Dowsett attempts to beat the hour record at the Bicentennial velodrome in the city of Aguascalientes, Mexico, 03 November 2021. Belgian VÃ­ctor Campenaerts, holds the record since 16 April 2019 by traveling 55,089 km on the same stage. EPA/Luis Ramirez The British cyclist Alex Dowsett attempted to break the hour record this week. He didn’t quite manage it, falling 534 metres short. What is the current world record? 30 kilometres and 764 metres 55 kilometres and 89 metres 75 kilometres and 200 metres 90 kilometres and 521 metres West Ham’s match against Genk in the Europa League was David Moyes’ 1,000th as a manager. At which club did Moyes start his managerial career? Aberdeen Celtic Everton Preston

1:B - Golovkin thinks he beat Canelo as well but the judges disagreed., 2:A - Messi is the club’s record goalscorer too. He scored 672 goals for Barcelona; the player in second place on the list, César Rodríguez, scored 232., 3:B - Messi gave an interview this week about life in Paris. He was largely complimentary about the place but did not sound enthused about having to negotiate the traffic in the city centre while picking up his kids from nursery., 4:B - The ancient and modern pentathlon were both designed to include sports that test the skills of soldiers., 5:C - Howe preceded Sean Dyche as Burnley manager., 6:C - To be fair, it is a very handsome football., 7:D - New Zealand perform the Haka, Samoa the Siva Tau, Fiji the Cibi and Tonga the Sipi Tau., 8:C - When asked about his job prospects this week, Duff said: “I know a lot of the managers probably never get another role they fail in their first gig, but that’s stuff I am fine with. I’ll happily be a barista. I’m halfway through my course. So if does doesn’t work out, you might see me in a coffee shop.”, 9:B - Belgian cyclist Victor Campenaerts set the record in 2019., 10:D - Moyes has managed Preston, Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham. Of all his jobs in management, his highest win percentage came while in charge of Manchester United.

