Sports quiz of the week: big deals, big defeats, big hits and a big bang

Ollie Watkins is not the first player to have scored a hat-trick against Liverpool in a 7-2 win. Who did it back in 1963? Dixie Dean Jimmy Greaves Geoff Hurst Bobby Charlton Nadia Podoroska reached the French Open semi-finals this week. What was her world ranking when the tournament began? No 46 No 67 No 99 No 131 Which club spent £225.1m in the summer transfer window, the biggest outlay of any club in Europe? Arsenal Chelsea Manchester City Leeds United Which Premier League club spent the least on new players in the window – just £1m? Burnley West Brom Fulham Liverpool Mike Izzard played a vital role for 30 runners who were taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday. What did he do? He was walking his dog by Buckingham Palace when he saw runners taking a wrong turn He was the pacemaker for the men’s race and ran too fast, helping all the athletes break their personal bests He gave them a lift over a flooded road in his kayak He shot the starting gun – for the 40th and final time Oleksandr Shovkovskiy was on the bench for Ukraine for their match against France this week. What is unusual about that? He is the team’s manager He is 45 and has been retired for four years His last cap for Ukraine was as a basketball player He was also called up to Slovakia squad Olivier Giroud scored his 42nd goal for France this week in their 7-1 win over Ukraine. Who is the only player to have scored more goals for France? Michel Platini Zinedine Zidane Just Fontaine Thierry Henry Theo Walcott has returned to Southampton, his boyhood club, at the age of 31. How old was Walcott when he last played a game for Southampton? 14 16 18 20 Who was talking about what when he said: “I hope he’s fine. He dealt with it in a strong and brave way”? José Mourinho was talking about beating his replacement, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, 6-1 at Old Trafford Mikel Arteta was talking about Jerry Quy, the man who plays the role of club mascot Gunnersaurus, losing his job Dean Smith was talking about Aston Villa's 7-2 victory over Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool Novak Djokovic was talking about hitting a line judge with a ball New Manchester United signing Edinson Cavani has made 116 appearances for Uruguay. Who is the only current Premier League player with more international caps? Hugo Lloris João Moutinho Toby Alderweireld Joe Hart Italian go-karter Luca Corberi crashed out of his race at the Karting World Championships on Sunday. What did he do next? He walked the rest of the race, completing 15 laps on foot He lay across the middle of road so none of the other drivers could complete the race He threw the bumper from his bust-up kart at the driver he blamed for the crash – who was still racing around the track He took off all his clothes and streaked across the course Antonio Conte took over as Inter manager last year. How many former Manchester United players has he signed for the Italian club? Two Three Four Five

Solutions

1:B - Greaves went one better than Watkins. He scored four goals as Tottenham beat Liverpool 7-2 at White Hart Lane in April 1963. Liverpool finished eighth that season and Everton won the league., 2:D - She had never won a match at a grand slam before. The £385,000 prize money she will be paid for reaching the last four is nearly twice what she had earned in her entire career., 3:B - They also sent 24 players out on loan., 4:A - Premier League clubs spent £1,450,000,000 in total. Burnley account for 0.07% of that., 5:C - The runners, who were competing the virtual marathon in St Albans, were stuck until Izzard came to the rescue. “I was in the right place at the right time,” he said. “People thought the free ferry service was fantastic. They could have run the long way round, but by that stage they had probably done enough running.”, 6:B - Shovkovskiy took a spot on the bench as the three other goalkeepers that Andriy Shevchenko would call into his squad tested positive for Covid-19., 7:D - Henry scored 51 goals in 123 appearances; Giroud has 42 goals in 100 appearances., 8:B - Walcott set plenty of records as a youngster, most of which have never been broken. No one has played for Southampton, been capped by England, or scored a hat-trick for England earlier in their lives than Walcott., 9:D - Djokovic, who was disqualified from the US Open last month for hitting a line judge with a ball, said it was a “very awkward deja vu”., 10:B - The Wolves midfielder has played for Portugal 124 times, winning the European Championship and Nations League along the way., 11:C - Corberi regretted it later, saying: "I have decided not to take part in any other motorsport competition for the rest of my life. There are no excuses to explain why I’ve done such a disgraceful act. This episode will be remembered as one of the worst in our sport.", 12:C - Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sánchez, Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian. Somehow Inter remain unbeaten in Serie A this season.

Scores